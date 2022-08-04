- Engineering management
- Agile Management
- Risk Management
- Stakeholder Communications
- Project Management
- Resource Management
- Business Communication
- Team Management
- Project Planning
- budget management
- Servant Leadership
- Strategic Management
Project Management Specialization
Become a Project Manager. Learn the skills required to manage successful projects.
Offered By
University of Colorado Boulder
What you will learn
By completing this specialization, you will develop familiarity with the concepts, tools, and techniques used in project management.
You will be able to describe the role of the project manager and the different phases of the project life cycle.
You will also be able to distinguish different project management methodologies and determine which is best for a particular project.
By successfully completing this course, you will be able to define the role of a project manager and describe different project management methods.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the specialization, learners will be introduced to the concepts of project management. You will learn the formal project management process which includes tools that are commonly used in the discipline. Learners will have an opportunity to apply these tools to manage a small “virtual” project. Upon completion of the specialization, learners should have the basis for a comprehensive final project plan.
No particular background is recommended, though learners new to project management should complete the courses in sequence.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Project Management: Foundations and Initiation
Project Management: Foundations and Initiation provides students the foundational knowledge of how engineering projects are managed and initiated. Project managers are responsible for project scope, stakeholder management, effective communication, and team leadership. In this course, you will develop introductory skills needed to manage traditional engineering projects, along with tools needed to engage stakeholders and build diverse teams.
Project Planning and Execution
The goal of this second course of the Project Management specialization is to provide students with skills necessary to plan and execute traditional engineering projects. Project managers must plan and manage complex projects constrained by time and budget. As part of this course, you will determine project schedules, budgets, and risk assessments. At the end of this course, you will also be able to identify and explain various quality tools and methods used in project management.
Agile Project Management
The goal of this third course in the Project Management Specialization examines the philosophy and process of managing projects using Agile project management. Students in this course will learn the Agile philosophy and process including the Scrum framework, sprints, and user stories. Upon completion of this course, you will be able to distinguish between predictive and agile project management methodologies and understand the benefits of delivering value early in an engineering project.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Earn credit towards your degree
