Christy Bozic, PhD, PMP

Lockheed Martin Professor of Engineering Management

Christy Bozic joined University of Colorado Boulder in January 2015 as a Scholar in Residence and Associate Faculty Director of Undergraduate Education for the Lockheed Martin Engineering Management Program. She is a teacher-scholar interested in helping students bridge their engineering education to careers in industry by developing business acumen. In her academic career, she held faculty and administrative positions at Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. At Purdue she served as the Director for two regional campus locations and worked in university engagement as the Manager for Business Innovation. Her corporate experiences include Global Business Manager at TDK Corporation of America, and Sales Engineer for Federal Mogul Automotive Division. With an undergraduate degree from Purdue and an MBA from Butler, Dr. Bozic earned a PhD from Purdue University in Curriculum and Instruction with research emphasis on student-centered, active learning environments in engineering education. Her focus for research and teaching is Engineering Management with a specific interest in curriculum development in the area of Innovation Management and Engineering Entrepreneurship.

Agile Project Management

Project Planning and Execution

Project Management: Foundations and Initiation

