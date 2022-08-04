About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Project Management Specialization
Beginner Level

Recommended (not required) successful completion of Project Management specialization courses:

1 Foundations & Initiation

2 Planning & Execution

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • B​y successfully completing this course, you will be able to distinguish between Agile and predictive project management methodologies.

  • Y​ou will also be able to describe the roles and responsibilities of different members of an agile team and implement agile tools.

  • A​nd you will be able to identify agile organizations and styles of leadership.

Skills you will gain

  • Engineering management
  • Agile Management
  • Servant Leadership
  • Strategic Management
  • Project Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Project Management Specialization
Beginner Level

Recommended (not required) successful completion of Project Management specialization courses:

1 Foundations & Initiation

2 Planning & Execution

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Engineering in Engineering Management from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Agile Project Management

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min), 12 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

The Agile Process

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

The Agile Organization

7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 18 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Project Management Specialization

Project Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder