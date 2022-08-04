The goal of this third course in the Project Management Specialization examines the philosophy and process of managing projects using Agile project management. Students in this course will learn the Agile philosophy and process including the Scrum framework, sprints, and user stories. Upon completion of this course, you will be able to distinguish between predictive and agile project management methodologies and understand the benefits of delivering value early in an engineering project.
This course is part of the Project Management Specialization
Recommended (not required) successful completion of Project Management specialization courses:
1 Foundations & Initiation
2 Planning & Execution
By successfully completing this course, you will be able to distinguish between Agile and predictive project management methodologies.
You will also be able to describe the roles and responsibilities of different members of an agile team and implement agile tools.
And you will be able to identify agile organizations and styles of leadership.
- Engineering management
- Agile Management
- Servant Leadership
- Strategic Management
- Project Management
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Agile Project Management
In this module, you will learn how this course is structured and assessed. You will also explore the history of Agile project management and how it differs from other project management methodologies. We will explore the values and principles of Agile and examine different agile frameworks.
The Agile Process
In this module, you will learn the fundamentals of the Agile Sprint and the Scrum Process including the roles of teams and the tools they use.
The Agile Organization
In this module, you will learn to apply agile values and principles within an organizational context.
About the Project Management Specialization
The Project Management specialization is designed to be an introduction to the project management discipline, including the concepts, tools, and techniques used in the management and leadership of projects. Key topics covered include the role of the project manager; the project team; cost, schedule and risk management; quality in projects; and the project lifecycle.
