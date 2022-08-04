Learner Reviews & Feedback for Agile Project Management by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
The goal of this third course in the Project Management Specialization examines the philosophy and process of managing projects using Agile project management. Students in this course will learn the Agile philosophy and process including the Scrum framework, sprints, and user stories. Upon completion of this course, you will be able to distinguish between predictive and agile project management methodologies and understand the benefits of delivering value early in an engineering project.
This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder.
Logo image courtesy of Alex Lion, available on Unsplash at https://unsplash.com/photos/qOvxHjOrx4k...