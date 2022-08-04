Learner Reviews & Feedback for Project Management: Foundations and Initiation by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
Project Management: Foundations and Initiation provides students the foundational knowledge of how engineering projects are managed and initiated. Project managers are responsible for project scope, stakeholder management, effective communication, and team leadership. In this course, you will develop introductory skills needed to manage traditional engineering projects, along with tools needed to engage stakeholders and build diverse teams.
This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder.
