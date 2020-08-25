GC
Oct 9, 2017
Simplistic, direct and informative. This course helped me refocus my competencies and updated my resume writing strategies. Great examples and resources to utilize.
QI
Feb 20, 2020
It is a detailed course... a lot of new contents that i never found on any other site specially in such an organized manner. highly recommended.
By Muhamad A B A B•
Aug 24, 2020
Very helpful, step-by step guide in writing effective cover letter and resumes. Provide ample examples and tutor can explain topics succinctly.
By Raj K S•
Jun 3, 2016
Every time one hear if you are not getting an interview call then it means your resume writing skills are not excellent, you are not able to project your self, you are not able sell your self or you might be overqualified / under-qualified. If you ask them for help, 90% are not in a position to guide you, 9% would support you, provide some reasons, but you still you feel handicap. I am lucky to find my 1% who hold my hand and walked me through each stage , educated me with the explanation why to write like this way in 21st century.
In my view it is the right time everyone must gain this skill of 21st century resume and cover letter writing . We need to overwrite now, the old traditional way of resume and cover letter writing.
Thanks to Charles Duquette and Daniela C. Wagner-Loera for making this excellent course easy to understand.
By Qamar I•
Feb 21, 2020
By Carolina S•
Oct 3, 2016
Extremelly clearifying. The directions are comprehensible, and the course helped me to increase the job opportunities dramatically!
By Deborah O•
May 4, 2021
This course covered the fundamentals of resume writing; however, it was somewhat outdated as it was still mentioning sending necessary application documents via snail mail (despite a discussion about ATS). What was most distressing is that I posted several questions and comments - some of which were a request for help - and never once could I find a response. Please do not set up a Discussion Forum if no one is going to monitor it and respond!
By Tamanna K•
May 19, 2019
Hands down this is the best course on understanding resume writing. If you are looking for a course to understand the basics of cover letter writing and resume writing, then this is the course you absolutely need to take. The instructor, Mr. Duquette has done such a fabulous job, right from creating the content to explaining it. The language is really simple and very clearly explained (with examples). I can not thank Mr. Duquette enough for putting together this very concise and well-explanined course. I have truly learned a great deal.
By Heidi B B•
Oct 5, 2017
This course was much more informative and helpful than I had imagined it would be. The videos were all worthwhile, along with the quizzes and assignments. For me, returning to the workforce after a prolonged absence, the insights regarding the job recruitment process in today's world were invaluable. I have been inspired, motivated and encouraged! I am very grateful I had the opportunity to study this subject, and have already signed up for the other courses related to this one.
By Snehal D•
Mar 24, 2017
It is an excellent course. Anyone who is new or old to the current job market must consider taking it. I will highly recommend since I learned new strategy and insight into how to write Resumes, Cover Letter and Follow-Up letter and most importantly what I shouldn't do to jeopardize my chances of success. I may revisit other areas as time permits.. Thank You.
By Thịnh L Q•
Jul 30, 2019
The best resumes writing course I have ever had.
The lecturer Charles Duquette is outstanding. I love his presence and charisma. I even remind me of Tywin Lannister (my favorite character in Game of Thrones)
This course is rich with extra material for me to read after the lectures.
Thank you so much for this course. I helped me a lot.
By Albert K•
Jun 10, 2019
Excellent course. Very informative. Also for me as living in Germany it was very interesting to find out about some cultural differences in writting winning resumes. The course is well founded and Mr Duquette is very credible.
By Fabiana B•
Sep 13, 2019
I felt so much more confident after taking this course! I acquired the necessary vocabulary to make my resume and cover letters stand out! Fingers crossed I will receive job offers. I am very grateful this course was offered!
By Gabryella C•
Oct 10, 2017
By Héctor R•
Oct 30, 2019
I went over the resume writing, and it is a breakthrough the way it is presented. I loved the training and left me motivated.
By Rachita C•
Oct 15, 2016
One of the most compelling and amazing courses on Coursera. Teaches you the essentials required to survive in the 'market'.
By Zuzana V•
May 21, 2016
I really liked this course because it is very specific, shows very good examples and provides practical resources.
By JaneVillablanca•
Jul 2, 2020
Very innovative and practical course which may increase your chances of being noticed by potential employers.
By Victor C•
Jan 5, 2017
Excellent, It was concise but without missing details, It also included a lot of examples. Thank You.
By Venkatesh M•
May 3, 2017
Very useful and informative course covering key aspects to be taken while writing resumes...
By Iram B•
Jul 31, 2018
It was an eye opener and pointed out what we so foolishly overlook while writing resumes.
By Amin k•
Mar 6, 2020
This is a great course and it helps you to learn how to write a high-quality resume.
By Dirisu E•
Mar 19, 2020
This course has broaden my knowledge on resume writing.
By Mercy A O•
Mar 17, 2020
It was a great course, I came away with new knowledge
By Athita V•
Mar 19, 2019
Good advising for developing effective resume.
By Katherine Z•
Sep 30, 2016
Very helpful insights and great examples!
By Jekaterina•
Aug 9, 2017
This course is very helpful. Thank you.