Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
A Manager's Guide to Modern Hiring by AIRS® Specialization
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

A Manager's Guide to Modern Hiring by AIRS® Specialization

Develop and grow your hiring manager expertise!. For current or prospective managers looking to enhance the candidate experience and support your organization as an employer of choice.

Taught in English

Laura Stoker

Instructor: Laura Stoker

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 5 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.0

(8 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Specialization - 5 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.0

(8 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 5 course series

Interviewing Best Practices

Course 13 hours

What you'll learn

  • How to create a clear profile with skills and performance expectations required to fill their opening with the best possible.

  • Learn how to be an effective and consistent partner with your recruitment team.

  • How to build an interview team by selecting and preparing the right individuals; then, determine which competencies should be assessed by who.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Effective Onboarding
Category: Candidate Screening
Category: Recruitment
Category: interview
Category: Resume

A Consultative Approach to Working with Recruiters

Course 23 hours

What you'll learn

  • A keen understanding of the recruitment and hiring process, the people involved and their responsibilities

  • A checklist of ways to be a consultant to your designated recruiter. Best practices to create a consistent approach to working with your recruiter.

  • Tips on how to invest your time wisely to ensure a productive outcome and successful hire

Skills you'll gain

Category: Hiring Manager Training
Category: Talent Acquisition Training
Category: Hiring Manager Certification

Understanding Diversity & Inclusion

Course 33 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explain the benefits of Diversity and Inclusion and how they work together to affect outcomes.

  • An awareness of how unconscious bias impacts the hiring process and employee life cycle.

  • Employ best practices to support Diversity and Inclusion throughout the hiring process.

  • Describe the opportunities to advocate for diversity and inclusion.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Human Resources (HR)
Category: Hiring Manager Training
Category: Hiring Manager Certification
Category: Talen Acquisition Training

Creating an Engaging Candidate Experience

Course 43 hours

What you'll learn

  • A clear understanding of the importance and impact of candidate experience

  • Best practices on creating an engaging candidate experience

  • A step-by-step guide to improve your interview process “from hello to goodbye”

Skills you'll gain

Category: Interview Best Practices
Category: Hiring Manager Training
Category: Candidate Experience
Category: Talent Acquisition Training
Category: Hiring Manager Certification

Effective Onboarding

Course 52 hours

What you'll learn

  • Be prepared to focus on outcome rather than transactions.

  • Identify performance goals, key relationships to build and metrics to target

  • Communicate and present an organized plan designed to increase retention and engagement

Skills you'll gain

Category: Onboarding
Category: Communication
Category: Human Resources (HR)
Category: Identifying performance goals
Category: Leadership Development

Instructor

Laura Stoker
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
5 Courses1,329 learners

Offered by

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

Industry partners

Partner 1

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions