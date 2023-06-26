This Specialization is intended for professionals seeking to enhance their hiring proficiency. Through five courses, you will cover working with recruiters, effective on-boarding, understanding diversity and inclusion, creating engaging candidate experiences, and more!
Applied Learning Project
Learners will analyze the impacts of diversity and inclusion, develop positive candidate experiences, working with recruiters, and more. By the end of this specialization, the learner will have a toolbox full of references and resources that aid the hiring process.