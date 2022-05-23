Learn how to prepare for a job interview the right way! This unique collaboration between Big Interview and Coursera will teach proven techniques to help you turn your interviews into job offers. You'll learn what interview questions to expect and how to answer them. You'll also get access to interactive tools to guide you in outlining answers to key questions and practicing until you feel confident. The course also provides guidance on how to optimize your resume using the Big Interview resume builder and how to use networking to uncover more job leads.
Skills you will gain
- job interviews
- Communication
- Networking
- Resume writing
- Nonverbal Communication
Big Interview is the world's leading AI-based, job interview training system. Used by over 500 universities, high schools, workforce agencies and libraries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Interview Fundamentals
Welcome! This course will help you level up your job search results, whether you're a beginner or an experienced job seeker looking for new tricks and techniques. The first few weeks focus exclusively on the art of the job interview. That's because we want you to be ready for your next interview invitation. You don't want to waste any opportunities! The interview is where job seekers make the most self-sabotaging mistakes. After getting you interview-ready, we will move on to strategies for finding more exciting job leads and getting more interview invitations.
Acing Common Questions
Now that you have a more in-depth understanding of the job interview process, this module will prepare you to answer the most common (and tricky) interview questions that you're sure to face. Learn how to start strong with a great response to "Tell me about yourself." Prepare to put your best foot forward when answering the other questions that are likely to come up in all of your interviews. For each question type, we will teach you what to do and then guide you in using our Answer Builder and Practice Interview tools to prepare and practice your own answers. Read the assignment instructions for guidance in accessing and using the Big Interview tools.
Acing Advanced Interview Questions
Now that you know how to ace the most common basic questions, it's time to get into some of the trickier questions that are likely to come up.
Optimize Your Resume
Now that you know how to ace job interviews, we want to make sure that you're getting plenty of opportunities to show off your skills. To land more interviews, you need to make sure your resume is optimized to get past the gatekeepers and highlight your fit. The lessons in this module will teach you how to format your resume, write an incredible resume summary, and get past the algorithms of Applicant Tracking Systems. Once you have mastered the material, we will guide you in using our Big Interview Resume Builder to turn your new knowledge into a new resume.
