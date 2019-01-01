Profile

Pamela Skillings

Co-founder & Chief Coach

Bio

Skillful co-founder Pamela Skillings is a top interview coach and career development specialist. Before launching Skillful, Pamela spent 12 years as a senior human resources and marketing executive for companies including Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and MasterCard International. Pamela is also a career expert who has been featured by media outlets including The New York Times, Newsweek, CNN, ABC News, Forbes, and others. She is the author of the popular career book Escape from Corporate America: A Practical Guide to Creating the Career of Your Dreams (Random House) and a frequent speaker on career issues. Pamela’s formal training in career development and coaching is through New York University, the Professional Association for Resume Writers and Career Coaches, and the International Coach Federation. She is a certified career coach and Myers-Briggs Type Indicator practitioner. ===== La cofundadora de Skillful, Pamela Skillings, es especialista en desarrollo profesional y una de las mejores coach de entrevistas certificada por Myers-Briggs Type Indicator. Antes de crear Skillful, Pamela trabajó 12 años como ejecutiva de recursos humanos y marketing para empresas como Citigroup, Morgan Stanley y MasterCard International. Ha aparecido en medios de comunicación como The New York Times, Newsweek, CNN, ABC News y Forbes, entre otros. Además de ser autora del respetado libro Escape from Corporate America: A Practical Guide to Creating the Career of Your Dreams (Random House) y oradora habitual en asuntos de desarrollo profesional. Con formación en la Universidad de Nueva York, la Professional Association of Resumé Writers & Career Coaches y la Federación Internacional de Coaching (ICF, por sus siglas en inglés) es una de las más respetadas expertas en recursos humanos.

Courses

El Arte de la Entrevista de Trabajo

The Art of the Job Interview

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder