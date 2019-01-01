Skillful co-founder Pamela Skillings is a top interview coach and career development specialist. Before launching Skillful, Pamela spent 12 years as a senior human resources and marketing executive for companies including Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and MasterCard International. Pamela is also a career expert who has been featured by media outlets including The New York Times, Newsweek, CNN, ABC News, Forbes, and others. She is the author of the popular career book Escape from Corporate America: A Practical Guide to Creating the Career of Your Dreams (Random House) and a frequent speaker on career issues. Pamela’s formal training in career development and coaching is through New York University, the Professional Association for Resume Writers and Career Coaches, and the International Coach Federation. She is a certified career coach and Myers-Briggs Type Indicator practitioner. ===== La cofundadora de Skillful, Pamela Skillings, es especialista en desarrollo profesional y una de las mejores coach de entrevistas certificada por Myers-Briggs Type Indicator. Antes de crear Skillful, Pamela trabajó 12 años como ejecutiva de recursos humanos y marketing para empresas como Citigroup, Morgan Stanley y MasterCard International. Ha aparecido en medios de comunicación como The New York Times, Newsweek, CNN, ABC News y Forbes, entre otros. Además de ser autora del respetado libro Escape from Corporate America: A Practical Guide to Creating the Career of Your Dreams (Random House) y oradora habitual en asuntos de desarrollo profesional. Con formación en la Universidad de Nueva York, la Professional Association of Resumé Writers & Career Coaches y la Federación Internacional de Coaching (ICF, por sus siglas en inglés) es una de las más respetadas expertas en recursos humanos.