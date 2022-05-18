Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Art of the Job Interview by Big Interview
About the Course
Learn how to prepare for a job interview the right way! This unique collaboration between Big Interview and Coursera will teach proven techniques to help you turn your interviews into job offers. You'll learn what interview questions to expect and how to answer them. You'll also get access to interactive tools to guide you in outlining answers to key questions and practicing until you feel confident. The course also provides guidance on how to optimize your resume using the Big Interview resume builder and how to use networking to uncover more job leads.
This course was created by career coach Pamela Skillings, founder of Big Interview and featured in The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and other publications. For those new to interviewing, we'll take you from beginner to expert. For those with some interview experience, we offer advice and tools to help you address any weaknesses in your current approach and get better results.
Please note that you will need a webcam and microphone to use the interactive practice interview tools in some sections of the course....
By Camara K G
May 18, 2022
I WOULD RECOMMEND THIS COURSE TO EVERYONE WHO IS SEEKING A JOB OR JUST FINISH SCHOOL. THIS COURSE HAS HELP ME TO DVELOP STRONG WORK ETHIC SKILLS, PREPARED ME FOR THE WORLD OF WORK . ON A SCALE OF 1 TO 10 I WOULD RATE THIS COURSE A PERFECT 10. THANK YOU COURSERA AND THANKS TO THE PROFESSIONAL TEAMS WHO CREATED THIS COURSE . EXCELLENT COURSE