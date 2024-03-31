Employee Relations

This course explores how to create and administer policies and procedures for an organization. You will evaluate the values and attitudes between the workforce and employees. You will learn performance methods for all levels of employees.
What you'll learn
Explain performance management concepts for all levels of employees
Outline organizational design principles and strategies for effectiveness
Evaluate policies for the workforce and employees of an organization
There are 4 modules in this course
This week, you will learn about the talent acquisition process, including how to create mission, vision, values, and core competencies for an organization. You will also learn about company ethics, the company handbook, and employee communication.
17 videos5 readings6 assignments4 discussion prompts
This week, you will learn about employee engagement by creating an inclusive culture, adding inclusion initiatives, and evaluating employee engagement.
16 videos2 readings5 assignments1 peer review2 discussion prompts
Throughout this week, you will learn about performance management in an organization. You'll learn about various performance appraisal methods, along with workplace discipline termination. Finally, you will learn how to handle workplace conflict in a variety of forms.
28 videos6 readings7 assignments1 discussion prompt
This week, you will learn about the aspects of business continuity. You'll learn about the role of HR in an organization, including strategic planning and company leadership. You will also learn about various organizational structures and record keeping. To conclude the week, you will get support to identity the next steps in building your career.
18 videos6 readings5 assignments3 discussion prompts
Showing 3 of 77
Reviewed on Mar 30, 2024
Reviewed on Apr 18, 2024
Reviewed on Jan 30, 2024
