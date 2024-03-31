HRCI
Employee Relations
HRCI

Employee Relations

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Brad Boyson
Michelle Alvarado

Instructors: Brad Boyson

What you'll learn

  • Explain performance management concepts for all levels of employees

  • Outline organizational design principles and strategies for effectiveness

  • Evaluate policies for the workforce and employees of an organization

There are 4 modules in this course

This week, you will learn about the talent acquisition process, including how to create mission, vision, values, and core competencies for an organization. You will also learn about company ethics, the company handbook, and employee communication.

What's included

17 videos5 readings6 assignments4 discussion prompts

This week, you will learn about employee engagement by creating an inclusive culture, adding inclusion initiatives, and evaluating employee engagement.

What's included

16 videos2 readings5 assignments1 peer review2 discussion prompts

Throughout this week, you will learn about performance management in an organization. You'll learn about various performance appraisal methods, along with workplace discipline termination. Finally, you will learn how to handle workplace conflict in a variety of forms.

What's included

28 videos6 readings7 assignments1 discussion prompt

This week, you will learn about the aspects of business continuity. You'll learn about the role of HR in an organization, including strategic planning and company leadership. You will also learn about various organizational structures and record keeping. To conclude the week, you will get support to identity the next steps in building your career.

What's included

18 videos6 readings5 assignments3 discussion prompts

Instructors

Brad Boyson
HRCI
5 Courses51,847 learners

Offered by

HRCI

