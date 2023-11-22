Coursera Instructor Network
Industrial Relations: Fostering Workplace Climate
Industrial Relations: Fostering Workplace Climate

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Hector Sandoval

Hector Sandoval

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand the Background and Relevance of Industrial Relations in the Workplace

  • Apply Communication and Conflict Resolution Skills to Enhance Workplace Climate

  • Implement Principles of Effective Collaboration to Support Employee Engagement

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

Industrial Relations have evolved from a set of legal frameworks, principles and actions to ensure compliance, to a more nuanced combination of skills, competencies and behaviors. Leaders and Managers face a variety of challenges and opportunities to create, and support, a workplace climate that emphasizes the recognition of basic rights and conditions, as well as the practice of effective communication, collaboration and conflict resolution. The course provides key concepts defining the role of Industrial Relations, basic laws applied to the workplace, as well as different actions, techniques and strategies aimed at improving workplace climate, employee collaboration, engagement and satisfaction.

15 videos5 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Hector Sandoval
Coursera Instructor Network
10 Courses22,008 learners

