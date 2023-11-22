Industrial Relations have evolved into a blend of legal frameworks, principles, and behaviors aimed at fostering a positive workplace climate. This course equips leaders and managers with the skills and knowledge necessary to create and support a workplace culture that emphasizes employee rights, effective communication, collaboration, and conflict resolution. Participants will learn about the role of Industrial Relations, workplace laws, and strategies to enhance workplace climate, employee engagement, and satisfaction.
Industrial Relations: Fostering Workplace Climate
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Understand the Background and Relevance of Industrial Relations in the Workplace
Apply Communication and Conflict Resolution Skills to Enhance Workplace Climate
Implement Principles of Effective Collaboration to Support Employee Engagement
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
November 2023
1 assignment
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There is 1 module in this course
Industrial Relations have evolved from a set of legal frameworks, principles and actions to ensure compliance, to a more nuanced combination of skills, competencies and behaviors. Leaders and Managers face a variety of challenges and opportunities to create, and support, a workplace climate that emphasizes the recognition of basic rights and conditions, as well as the practice of effective communication, collaboration and conflict resolution. The course provides key concepts defining the role of Industrial Relations, basic laws applied to the workplace, as well as different actions, techniques and strategies aimed at improving workplace climate, employee collaboration, engagement and satisfaction.
What's included
15 videos5 readings1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Leadership and Management? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.