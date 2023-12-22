Coursera Instructor Network
Creating a Healthy Culture: Addressing Workplace Bullying
Coursera Instructor Network

Creating a Healthy Culture: Addressing Workplace Bullying

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Catherine Mattice

Instructor: Catherine Mattice

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify different forms of bullying and harassment in the workplace and understand their factors.

  • Equip learners with strategies to foster a positive workplace culture.

  • Assist managers and supervisors in recognizing the critical significance of proactively preventing and addressing workplace bullying and harassment.

  • Recognize and report workplace bullying and harassment incidents.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

This course is designed for intermediate learners aiming to create a healthier work environment in their organizations. Throughout a series of engaging lessons, the course thoroughly explores the issue of workplace bullying and harassment. Learners will explore the consequences of workplace misconduct, learn strategies to combat it, and discover how to foster a culture of respect, providing them with practical tools for a harmonious workplace.

What's included

17 videos7 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Catherine Mattice
Coursera Instructor Network
2 Courses684 learners

Offered by

Coursera Instructor Network

Recommended if you're interested in Personal Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Personal Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions