Understanding & Preventing Workplace Sexual Harassment
Understanding & Preventing Workplace Sexual Harassment

Taught in English

Catherine Mattice

Instructor: Catherine Mattice

Intermediate level

2 hours to complete
  • Analyze scenarios to identify workplace harassment forms and behaviors.

  • Apply laws to prevent global workplace harassment.

  • Create a comprehensive harassment prevention plan.

  • Evaluate and improve workplace harassment prevention efforts.

December 2023

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

Sexual harassment is an urgent and critical issue that affects individuals in various situations, from workplaces to educational institutions. This course, Understanding and Preventing Sexual Harassment, is designed to equip learners to enhance awareness of sexual harassment, report incidents of sexual harassment and provide essential support to victims, advocate for change, and serve as catalysts for cultural transformation.

18 videos7 readings1 assignment

Catherine Mattice
Coursera Instructor Network
2 Courses684 learners

Coursera Instructor Network

