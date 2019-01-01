Emily C. Tanner is a faculty member at the College of Business and Economics where she teaches courses in professional selling. Her research focuses on the formation and management of marketing relationships and the outcomes associated with strong relationships. She explores marketing relationships across multiple contexts in three primary research streams: role of emotion in marketing relationships, implications of public policy on relationships and implications of relationship termination. Before her Ph.D., Dr. Tanner was the Director of Healthcare Sales at Research Now. She was involved in building the healthcare research department and was heavily involved in managing and marketing of the healthcare-related marketing research panels. Education • Ph.D., Oklahoma State University • B.B.A., Texas Christian University