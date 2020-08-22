In the final project for the Sales Operations/Management Specialization, learners will be asked to apply the knowledge they have obtained by performing a critical analysis of a real-world business. Learners are to select a business that has a sales function/operation. The learners are to identify the manager responsible for the sales function (typically called a Sales Manager) and interview this person on the sales management practices at this firm.
West Virginia University
Founded in 1867, West Virginia University is moving toward a global destiny. World-class faculty are exploring everything from pulsars to nanoscale technology. Rated as the #2 public university at which to do research and a top-20 best place to work in academia, WVU is collaborating with international academic and research partners.
Overall good content if you are not familiar with the subject or if you want to have a broad picture of what SM entails.
About the Sales Operations/Management Specialization
Sales jobs span nearly every industry, from agribusiness and pharmaceuticals, to telecommunications and property management. And essential to sales is the management of the sales force. This course provides the knowledge and know how required for careers in sales management. Students are exposed to all facets of sales management, including organizing, selecting, training, motivating, supervising and compensating the sales force, territory management and administration and sales and expense forecasting. Also covered are typical sales management problems and potential solutions. As part of the course, you will meet a number of practicing sales managers who share their experience and knowledge. The learning outcomes are:
