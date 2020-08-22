About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Overall Sales Function & Reporting Structure

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Recruitment and Training

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 52 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Territories and Compensation

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 60 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Evaluation

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

