Chevron Left
Back to Sales Operations: Final Project

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Sales Operations: Final Project by West Virginia University

4.8
stars
24 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

In the final project for the Sales Operations/Management Specialization, learners will be asked to apply the knowledge they have obtained by performing a critical analysis of a real-world business. Learners are to select a business that has a sales function/operation. The learners are to identify the manager responsible for the sales function (typically called a Sales Manager) and interview this person on the sales management practices at this firm....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Sales Operations: Final Project

By Nicolas C R

Aug 23, 2020

Overall good content if you are not familiar with the subject or if you want to have a broad picture of what SM entails.

By Noel J

Aug 13, 2020

Nice and simple to understand

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder