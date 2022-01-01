No prior experience required.
Sales Operations/Management Specialization
Prepare Yourself for a Sales Management Career. Master knowledge and techniques to manage an effective sales force.
Offered By
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The specialization project involves selecting a business that has a sales function/operation. The learners are to identify the manager responsible for the sales function (typically called a Sales Manager) and interview this person on the sales management practices at this firm. The purpose of the interview is to understand how one firm organizes and manages their sales function along the following parameters:
· Sales management
· Sales Organization
· Recruitment & Induction Process
· Territory allocation Process & Strategy
· Reporting structure and systems
· Compensation structure
· System of Evaluation
· Training & Development
· Students will apply the concepts learned in the specialization to guide and structure the interview as well as comparing and contrasting one firm’s practice with the “ideal” world as presented in the course.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Account Management & Sales Force Design
The first course in the Sales Operations/Management Specialization, Account Management & Salesforce Design aims to introduce learners to a variety of sales methods. Students will gain knowledge on steps in strategic planning and sales management, responsibilities of a sales manager, kinds of sales operations, a recap of the personal selling process, and the concept of a buying center.
Sales Force Management
The second course in the Sales Operations/Management Specialization, Sales Force Management covers various aspects of hiring and personnel administration. Students will learn about job design and recruitment processes, tools of recruitment, the role of training in sales force development, and motivating salespeople to perform the tasks critical to an organization's success.
Compensation, Expenses and Quotas
This course is the third part of the Sales Operations/Management Specialization. In it, we will discuss some of the financial aspects involved in managing a sales force. Students will learn about the options available for sales force compensation, the different types plans you can use to manage your sales expenses, and how you can use quotas to help your salespeople achieve goals.
Forecasting, Budgeting, Territories, Evaluation and Legal/Ethical Issues
In the fourth part of the Sales Operations/Management Specialization, students will explore the purpose and methods for forecasting and budgeting in a management role. Next, we will learn how to develop territories and evaluate sales performance. Finally, we will explore the legal and ethical issues facing sales managers.
Offered by
West Virginia University
Founded in 1867, West Virginia University is moving toward a global destiny. World-class faculty are exploring everything from pulsars to nanoscale technology. Rated as the #2 public university at which to do research and a top-20 best place to work in academia, WVU is collaborating with international academic and research partners.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.