About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Sales Operations/Management Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Course 2 of 5 in the
Sales Operations/Management Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

West Virginia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Sales Force Selection, Recruitment, Motivation, and Evaluation

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 61 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Sales Force Recruitment

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 66 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The Role of Training in Sales Force Development

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 39 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Motivating the Sales Force

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 64 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

