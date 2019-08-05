The second course in the Sales Operations/Management Specialization, Sales Force Management covers various aspects of hiring and personnel administration. Students will learn about job design and recruitment processes, tools of recruitment, the role of training in sales force development, and motivating salespeople to perform the tasks critical to an organization's success.
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
This week provides a general overview of the job design and recruitment processes. As part of that, we cover three important documents: a job analysis, a job description and a job qualifications statement. We discuss what these documents are, what purpose they serve and how they are prepared. We present a concept called the job recruitment funnel and show how this is applied to hiring situations. Finally we discuss 8 sources for recruiting sales people.
Sales Force Recruitment
This module focuses on the recruitment of sales professionals. In this section, we cover the tools of recruitment. This includes interviewing, testing and references. We also cover how to rank and select job candidates and describe the factors that predict performance and turnover.
The Role of Training in Sales Force Development
In this module we focus on the training. We cover the 8 steps involved in a sales training program, how to set training objectives and the kinds of content found in sales training programs. We discuss the three key decisions involved in sales training as well as the emerging trends in sales training.
Motivating the Sales Force
Part of a sales manager's job is to motivate his or her salespeople to perform the tasks critical to an organization's success. In this unit, we define motivation and its importance in sales. We will present five different theories of motivation and show how these work in sales situations. Finally, we discuss the use of rewards and incentives as part of a motivation program.
It is a great course to take to have career advancement in the field of sales and marketing. Thank you Professor who hosted this course in this platform. Memorable learning experience gained.
Highly profile course most recommended, learned so much.
Extremely interesting , case studies make you think , lots of knowledge in this session but again Peer Reviews remain slow affecting your certification
In-depth and very practical delivery of the course. Thank you
About the Sales Operations/Management Specialization
Sales jobs span nearly every industry, from agribusiness and pharmaceuticals, to telecommunications and property management. And essential to sales is the management of the sales force. This course provides the knowledge and know how required for careers in sales management. Students are exposed to all facets of sales management, including organizing, selecting, training, motivating, supervising and compensating the sales force, territory management and administration and sales and expense forecasting. Also covered are typical sales management problems and potential solutions. As part of the course, you will meet a number of practicing sales managers who share their experience and knowledge. The learning outcomes are:
