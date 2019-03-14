In the fourth part of the Sales Operations/Management Specialization, students will explore the purpose and methods for forecasting and budgeting in a management role. Next, we will learn how to develop territories and evaluate sales performance. Finally, we will explore the legal and ethical issues facing sales managers.
West Virginia University
Founded in 1867, West Virginia University is moving toward a global destiny. World-class faculty are exploring everything from pulsars to nanoscale technology. Rated as the #2 public university at which to do research and a top-20 best place to work in academia, WVU is collaborating with international academic and research partners.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Sales Forecasting and Budgeting
This week we will spend some time learning how to define the overall potential of the market in terms of sales volume. We will then use this information to develop a sales forecast for our market. We will next describe three approaches to calculating market potential. Once we have arrived at our sales forecast, we will discuss some of the key issues that may influence our sales forecast. We will finish up our week with a discussion of the 9 commonly used forecasting methods along, the data used in each and some of the pros and cons of each method.
Territory Management
In this module, we will address sales territory management. We will discuss why sales territories are created and two approaches used to develop a sales territory.
Sales Performance Evaluation
In this module, we will discuss sales performance evaluation. We will identify the components of performance evaluation. As part of that, we will introduce something called the Pareto Principle or as you might know, the “80/20 Rule.” We will show you five options for analyzing sales volume. Finally, we will address cost analysis/evaluation. As part of that, we will discuss some of the problems with analyzing marketing costs and how marketing cost analysis is applied to business decision making.
Legal and Ethical Issues
In this module, we cover ethics and legal issues that a sales manager must be familiar with. We will begin with distinguishing between ethics and legal issues. We will review the kinds of issues and legal issues that confront sales administration and how you should deal with this. We will also discuss what a code of ethics is and why this is important. Finally, we will wrap up with a discussion of some legal issues that face sales managers.
Reviews
Overall good content if you are not familiar with the subject or if you want to have a broad picture of what SM entails.
A GOOD CAURSE THAT EVERY SALES MANAGER MUST DO EYE OPEING RECOMMEND TO ALL SALES PROFERSIONAL COURSERA YOU ARE DOING GREAT GOD BLESS ALL THE TEAM AND THE LECTURES
Deeply appreciate WVU efforts making such an elite level of education available online.
Thank you so much for all doctors In all lectures And thank you so much for coursera it’s very good experience 🌹
Sales jobs span nearly every industry, from agribusiness and pharmaceuticals, to telecommunications and property management. And essential to sales is the management of the sales force. This course provides the knowledge and know how required for careers in sales management. Students are exposed to all facets of sales management, including organizing, selecting, training, motivating, supervising and compensating the sales force, territory management and administration and sales and expense forecasting. Also covered are typical sales management problems and potential solutions. As part of the course, you will meet a number of practicing sales managers who share their experience and knowledge. The learning outcomes are:
