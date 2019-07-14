Chevron Left
In the fourth part of the Sales Operations/Management Specialization, students will explore the purpose and methods for forecasting and budgeting in a management role. Next, we will learn how to develop territories and evaluate sales performance. Finally, we will explore the legal and ethical issues facing sales managers....

D

Apr 1, 2022

This course is practicable, applicable to real life and applicabe for Accountants , business analyst , sales managers and business leaders.\n\nI encourage like minded to enrol

R

Mar 14, 2019

A GOOD CAURSE THAT EVERY SALES MANAGER MUST DO EYE OPEING RECOMMEND TO ALL SALES PROFERSIONAL COURSERA YOU ARE DOING GREAT GOD BLESS ALL THE TEAM AND THE LECTURES

By YEUNG H L R

Jul 14, 2019

NO ONE review my assignments and NO assignment for me to review. How do I finish the course??!!!!! Am I expected to pay EVERY MONTH until 3 ppl randomly review my 3 assignments???!!!

By Gina R H

Jul 25, 2019

I was laid off in November 2018 and thoughts I'd upgrade some of my skills. The course work and learning materials are terrific, but trying to complete a course is awful.

I signed up for the series of courses in Sales Management back in December / January. Trying to get your assignments reviewed and reviewing peer work is almost impossible. It is averaging me 3 months per course but I allocated a month per course (as recommended).

I was going to complete the capstone project - but at this point. I've got to move on to another course as I am still waiting to have this course reviewed (almost 2 months now).

Perhaps its the season - but if you anticipate staying on the projected track - you'll be contacting the help desk often.....

By Reuben M

Mar 15, 2019

By Ayat F M G

Jun 7, 2020

Thank you so much for all doctors In all lectures

And thank you so much for coursera it’s very good experience 🌹

By Dare O

Apr 2, 2022

This course is practicable, applicable to real life and applicabe for Accountants , business analyst , sales managers and business leaders.

I encourage like minded to enrol

By Viktor Y

Aug 10, 2020

Thank you very much!

Very useful, complex, approachable and complete course both for Sales/ Account manager and for other analysts and managers!

By Bajirao D

May 14, 2021

Great course to build foundation in Sales & Marketing.

Thank you Professor Emily C. Tanner, Suzanne C. Bal & Michael F. Walsh

By Nicolas C R

Aug 25, 2020

Overall good content if you are not familiar with the subject or if you want to have a broad picture of what SM entails.

By Taher E S

Oct 8, 2020

Deeply appreciate WVU efforts making such an elite level of education available online.

By Adriano M

Jun 22, 2020

Thanks to all teacher!

By DHIRAJ P

Dec 30, 2021

Thank you

By SAMADHAN R D

Oct 31, 2021

Very Nice

