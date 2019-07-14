D
Apr 1, 2022
This course is practicable, applicable to real life and applicabe for Accountants , business analyst , sales managers and business leaders.\n\nI encourage like minded to enrol
R
Mar 14, 2019
A GOOD CAURSE THAT EVERY SALES MANAGER MUST DO EYE OPEING RECOMMEND TO ALL SALES PROFERSIONAL COURSERA YOU ARE DOING GREAT GOD BLESS ALL THE TEAM AND THE LECTURES
By YEUNG H L R•
Jul 14, 2019
NO ONE review my assignments and NO assignment for me to review. How do I finish the course??!!!!! Am I expected to pay EVERY MONTH until 3 ppl randomly review my 3 assignments???!!!
By Gina R H•
Jul 25, 2019
I was laid off in November 2018 and thoughts I'd upgrade some of my skills. The course work and learning materials are terrific, but trying to complete a course is awful.
I signed up for the series of courses in Sales Management back in December / January. Trying to get your assignments reviewed and reviewing peer work is almost impossible. It is averaging me 3 months per course but I allocated a month per course (as recommended).
I was going to complete the capstone project - but at this point. I've got to move on to another course as I am still waiting to have this course reviewed (almost 2 months now).
Perhaps its the season - but if you anticipate staying on the projected track - you'll be contacting the help desk often.....
By Reuben M•
Mar 15, 2019
A GOOD CAURSE THAT EVERY SALES MANAGER MUST DO EYE OPEING RECOMMEND TO ALL SALES PROFERSIONAL COURSERA YOU ARE DOING GREAT GOD BLESS ALL THE TEAM AND THE LECTURES
By Ayat F M G•
Jun 7, 2020
Thank you so much for all doctors In all lectures
And thank you so much for coursera it’s very good experience 🌹
By Dare O•
Apr 2, 2022
This course is practicable, applicable to real life and applicabe for Accountants , business analyst , sales managers and business leaders.
I encourage like minded to enrol
By Viktor Y•
Aug 10, 2020
Thank you very much!
Very useful, complex, approachable and complete course both for Sales/ Account manager and for other analysts and managers!
By Bajirao D•
May 14, 2021
Great course to build foundation in Sales & Marketing.
Thank you Professor Emily C. Tanner, Suzanne C. Bal & Michael F. Walsh
By Nicolas C R•
Aug 25, 2020
Overall good content if you are not familiar with the subject or if you want to have a broad picture of what SM entails.
By Taher E S•
Oct 8, 2020
Deeply appreciate WVU efforts making such an elite level of education available online.
By Adriano M•
Jun 22, 2020
Thanks to all teacher!
By DHIRAJ P•
Dec 30, 2021
Thank you
By SAMADHAN R D•
Oct 31, 2021
Very Nice