LG
Aug 24, 2020
It is a great course to take to have career advancement in the field of sales and marketing. Thank you Professor who hosted this course in this platform. Memorable learning experience gained.
G
Apr 18, 2019
This course covers everything you need to know about sales force management. However, I am having a hard time getting everything graded to show the class is complete
By Michael L•
Jan 8, 2021
Course was very well thought out and provided a lot of great information. One aspect that I believe needs adjusting is the format of some of the modules. A few times, the peer graded assignment came before the tutorial on the subject and created some confusion. For example, the explanation of Maslow's hierarchy came after the assignment and the explanation on how to rate the 3 sales people came after the assignment. I think to make the course more effective these should be looked at and changed.
Another item are the readings. many of the websites where the articles are found have a limited free usage and then you need to obtain a subscription to read the articles. not very 'friendly' if one does not want to purchase a full year subscription.
By LAKSHMINARAYANAN G•
Aug 25, 2020
By Swathi G•
Oct 18, 2020
I dint like the concept of reviewing others assignmnet. The course could have been more interesting.
By Aditya H T•
Aug 20, 2020
Plagiarism checker is absurd and falsely accuses users even when we don't indulge in the same.
By Gina R H•
Apr 19, 2019
By Graham Y•
Jun 15, 2020
Extremely interesting , case studies make you think , lots of knowledge in this session but again Peer Reviews remain slow affecting your certification
By Taher E S•
Oct 8, 2020
Deeply appreciate WVU efforts making such an elite level of education available online.
By Olatunde G O•
Aug 6, 2019
In-depth and very practical delivery of the course. Thank you
By Avi H•
Oct 18, 2020
Highly profile course most recommended, learned so much.
By Kagimu M•
Mar 15, 2019
Excellent course to pursue
By Himanshu•
Apr 18, 2022
Good for sales.
By Kayser F•
Oct 25, 2020
Good course
By Rohan M•
Apr 5, 2020
great
By Okalome C V•
Jul 30, 2020
good
By Shraddha P•
Feb 26, 2021
Good course with logical assignments and good learning about salesforce