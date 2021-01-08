Chevron Left
Back to Sales Force Management

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Sales Force Management by West Virginia University

4.6
stars
78 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

The second course in the Sales Operations/Management Specialization, Sales Force Management covers various aspects of hiring and personnel administration. Students will learn about job design and recruitment processes, tools of recruitment, the role of training in sales force development, and motivating salespeople to perform the tasks critical to an organization's success....

Top reviews

LG

Aug 24, 2020

It is a great course to take to have career advancement in the field of sales and marketing. Thank you Professor who hosted this course in this platform. Memorable learning experience gained.

G

Apr 18, 2019

This course covers everything you need to know about sales force management. However, I am having a hard time getting everything graded to show the class is complete

Filter by:

1 - 15 of 15 Reviews for Sales Force Management

By Michael L

Jan 8, 2021

Course was very well thought out and provided a lot of great information. One aspect that I believe needs adjusting is the format of some of the modules. A few times, the peer graded assignment came before the tutorial on the subject and created some confusion. For example, the explanation of Maslow's hierarchy came after the assignment and the explanation on how to rate the 3 sales people came after the assignment. I think to make the course more effective these should be looked at and changed.

Another item are the readings. many of the websites where the articles are found have a limited free usage and then you need to obtain a subscription to read the articles. not very 'friendly' if one does not want to purchase a full year subscription.

By LAKSHMINARAYANAN G

Aug 25, 2020

It is a great course to take to have career advancement in the field of sales and marketing. Thank you Professor who hosted this course in this platform. Memorable learning experience gained.

By Swathi G

Oct 18, 2020

I dint like the concept of reviewing others assignmnet. The course could have been more interesting.

By Aditya H T

Aug 20, 2020

Plagiarism checker is absurd and falsely accuses users even when we don't indulge in the same.

By Gina R H

Apr 19, 2019

This course covers everything you need to know about sales force management. However, I am having a hard time getting everything graded to show the class is complete

By Graham Y

Jun 15, 2020

Extremely interesting , case studies make you think , lots of knowledge in this session but again Peer Reviews remain slow affecting your certification

By Taher E S

Oct 8, 2020

Deeply appreciate WVU efforts making such an elite level of education available online.

By Olatunde G O

Aug 6, 2019

In-depth and very practical delivery of the course. Thank you

By Avi H

Oct 18, 2020

Highly profile course most recommended, learned so much.

By Kagimu M

Mar 15, 2019

Excellent course to pursue

By Himanshu

Apr 18, 2022

Good for sales.

By Kayser F

Oct 25, 2020

Good course

By Rohan M

Apr 5, 2020

great

By Okalome C V

Jul 30, 2020

good

By Shraddha P

Feb 26, 2021

Good course with logical assignments and good learning about salesforce

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder