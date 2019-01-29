The first course in the Sales Operations/Management Specialization, Account Management & Salesforce Design aims to introduce learners to a variety of sales methods. Students will gain knowledge on steps in strategic planning and sales management, responsibilities of a sales manager, kinds of sales operations, a recap of the personal selling process, and the concept of a buying center.
West Virginia University
Introduction and Overview
This module provides an overview of the key instructors for the specialization and an overview of this course as well as the other courses that make up this specialization.
Strategic Planning and Sales Management
This module identifies the steps in strategic planning and how the sales function is involved in strategic planning.
Brief Overview of Sales Management
In this module, we will present a brief overview of Sales Management. Specifically we describe the seven tasks or responsibilities of a sales manager. and how that has evolved over time. We will also talk about the life of a sales manager and you will meet a real sales manager and learn how he got to the position that he has and what his day is like.
Inside/Outside Sales, Buying Centers, and Overview of the Personal Selling Process
This module presents two kinds of sales operations: inside and outside sales. We also present an overview of personal selling and introduce the concept of a buying center.
The course is brilliant and highly informative, the assignments interesting and you have to concentrate BUT the peer grading system is poor with long delays to get peer reviews done
It was great to join this course, great content and great teachers. Thank you #Coursera & #WVU ✨
Good insights for beginners. Nonetheless, I'm waiting for other people to provide their work in order I can review them since 4 days. It's a lot of useless daily actualization.
Deeply appreciate WVU efforts making such an elite level of education available online.
Sales jobs span nearly every industry, from agribusiness and pharmaceuticals, to telecommunications and property management. And essential to sales is the management of the sales force. This course provides the knowledge and know how required for careers in sales management. Students are exposed to all facets of sales management, including organizing, selecting, training, motivating, supervising and compensating the sales force, territory management and administration and sales and expense forecasting. Also covered are typical sales management problems and potential solutions. As part of the course, you will meet a number of practicing sales managers who share their experience and knowledge. The learning outcomes are:
