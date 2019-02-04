DF
Jun 29, 2020
The voice of the host of the course is a bit monotonous but the content is good so it kept my attention focus throughout the whole course. Recommended course
HN
Nov 25, 2020
A very informative course and really helpful for any Sales professional who is moving up the ladder or planning to take on the challenge in management role
By Tina Y•
Feb 3, 2019
Monotonous instructor, outdated materials, and incorrect quiz answers.
By Alex J•
Mar 17, 2021
Great course only issue is you really have to chase others to review your assignments and it get really annoying.. it can take sometime before you even get noticed. :(
By Julia Z W•
May 23, 2020
This course provided a strong foundational understanding of the sales function within a business (Sales history, inside vs outside sales, what is sales operation / sales strategy etc.). The rest of the learning has to be on the job. One recommendation that I have is to do a real life in-depth case study of a "buying centre" in for a private organisation and a public organisation. I think more detail in this area will make it closer to real life.
By Ashley R•
Jun 1, 2020
The program was well designed, really liked the activities and assignments.The concepts well explained and covered. Reference link were excellent most of the time, but one or two links dint have targeted content.The professors language is easy to understand and very clear. Thank you.
By Olatunde G O•
Aug 22, 2019
This is an excellent course! The course is a combination of coursework, peer-peer review, quizzes, and discussion forum. The facilitators are amazing with the presentations. Life interviews with industry experts on the topics covered are in-depth and fascinating.
By Prakash D•
Apr 20, 2020
Well, Its a Wonderful course and related to my job profile. I learnt a lot from this course and developed many skills as required in the industry. Its where you can sharpen and Groom your abilities and identify the corrective measures.
By Gina R H•
Mar 19, 2019
This course gave me a better understanding of what a sales force manager does and the expectations of a manager / director.
By Theresa C D•
Apr 15, 2021
Lost some stars because of the peer review grading especially in the last module. You receive a grade with zero feedback especially when they really did not evaluate the answers. Further when you re-submit it know is around to grade it in a timely fashion nor can you speak to anyone live.
By PABLO S•
Mar 1, 2019
Very good introduction course
By Jordan S R•
Apr 10, 2020
Very dull instructors, who don't ask the right questions in their interviews. The interviews are likely the best part but the videos in general are a real struggle to get through - find myself reading the transcript rather than watching the video because I know I'll get more out of it.
By Pedro S•
Jul 28, 2020
Very basic and require an extensive amount of peer-reviewed activities, without having enough student volume, so there were pending peer-reviewing work from 2 years ago, which means that the certificate was not issued to the student.
By ahmed s a•
Dec 25, 2018
Course is so much basic, and full of readings that i can get anywhere else.
I feel that I didn't get as much expected from the course.
By Kelly B•
Apr 15, 2022
Already discouraged with the peer grading process. Not sure I want to continue. I'm too busy to resubmit assignments because a random number is picked (it doesn't even average the points given by peers). There is no way to contest the grade or request a re-grade other than to spend another hour redoing the assignment.
Also don't feel like I am learning much so far. It's mostly a bunch of links to short articles that don't seem to match the topics in the videos and have a lot of pop-ups and/or bad links. At least one link doesn't work for each week of the class. The assignments attempt to tie back to the data, but it's hard to work in the data except in concept (which is an issue if the peers grading don't have a grasp on the concept to know that you correctly wrote a mission and vision per the guidelines laid out in the video). I actually think assignments should be designed in a way to demonstrate a handle on the concepts taught, but if a peer grader doesn't grasp the concept and is only looking for regurgitated data points, getting a passing grade is impossible.
Hard to believe Coursera charges a lot of money for this course.
By Omar S•
May 23, 2020
This is the worst course I have enrolled, the explanation and valuable information is not covering the big concept of account management and the assessment system is not effective and fair..
By Bernardo C•
Jul 22, 2020
Terrible course, clearly a group of marketing teachers with 0 actual experience in sales.
By Todd G•
Apr 22, 2021
very basic and not interesting at all
By Gerardo A C O•
Sep 10, 2020
Para mis colegas profesionistas en ventas les recomiendo este practico y valioso curso en Administración y Gestión de Equipos de Ventas. Acabo de concluir el primer curso de esta especialidad en Gestión de Ventas con aplicación directa en la industria.
For my fellow sales professionals I recommend this valuable and practical course in Account Management & Sales Force. I have just finished the first course of this specialty in Sales Operations/Management Specialization with direct application in the industry.
By Viktoriia K•
Apr 14, 2020
The course is really helpful for those who want to enhance their understanding of the Sales process. I like the tasks that the course offers, they are practical and make you really analyze things for deeper understanding of the field.
By Russ H•
Aug 31, 2020
This course was well put together. It challenged me , inspired me, and improved my skills and my thinking in terms of sales management. The instructors were on point and made it very easy to understand the lesson at hand.
By DIEGO F•
Jun 30, 2020
By Roberto O•
May 25, 2021
Excelente curso, muy dinámico. Cuento con mas de 8 años de experiencia en ventas pero este curso me ha servido para reafirmar y aprender conceptos valiosos.
By Heimanath N N•
Nov 26, 2020
By Anjana K•
May 14, 2020
This course basically helps me to understand sales, marketing concepts and improve analytical skills in sales field and how to work as salesperson.
By Rodas•
Sep 2, 2019
It pretty well structured, I work in sales for a couple of years and the course has helped me to realize how bad I have been leading a sales team.
By Alagala B N R•
Nov 1, 2021
IT WAS AN AWESOME LEARNING EXPERIENCE , I TRULY APPRECIATE THE OPPORTUNITY AS I LOOK FORWARD TO APPLYING ALL THAT WAS TAUGHT TO PRACTICE.