By Taher E S•
Oct 8, 2020
Deeply appreciate WVU efforts making such an elite level of education available online.
By Guy G•
Mar 21, 2019
Surprisingly interesting subject. Very decent lectures.
By Omkar B•
Apr 19, 2020
A must take course
By Nicolas C R•
Aug 23, 2020
It provides a good overview of the subject matter, helps to gain a general understanding of this important topic on sales.
By Gina R H•
Apr 28, 2019
Great class - however tough getting course completion to show.