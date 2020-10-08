Chevron Left
About the Course

This course is the third part of the Sales Operations/Management Specialization. In it, we will discuss some of the financial aspects involved in managing a sales force. Students will learn about the options available for sales force compensation, the different types plans you can use to manage your sales expenses, and how you can use quotas to help your salespeople achieve goals....

By Taher E S

Oct 8, 2020

Deeply appreciate WVU efforts making such an elite level of education available online.

By Guy G

Mar 21, 2019

Surprisingly interesting subject. Very decent lectures.

By Omkar B

Apr 19, 2020

A must take course

By Nicolas C R

Aug 23, 2020

It provides a good overview of the subject matter, helps to gain a general understanding of this important topic on sales.

By Gina R H

Apr 28, 2019

Great class - however tough getting course completion to show.

