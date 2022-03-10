About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Cost Accounting Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of the basics of cost accounting, e.g. product and service costing.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn different methods of preparing an income statement.

  • You will learn to explain why different methods yield different profit numbers.

  • You will learn to choose the best-suited method for your decision situation.

Skills you will gain

  • Income Statement
  • Contributin-margin accounting
  • Absorption and variable costing
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Technische Universität München (TUM)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Methods for preparing an income statement

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Absorption and variable costing

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Contribution-margin accounting

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Cost Accounting Specialization

Cost Accounting

