Introduction to Cost Accounting
Apply absorption costing to identify product cost
Apply activity-based costing (ABC) to identify product cost
Compare traditional and ABC costing methods
By the end of the project, you will be able to use both absorption costing and activity-based costing to determine the cost of a product your company is making. This will allow you to determine the pricing of your product. This is directly relevant for management accountants, performance managers, marketers, and owners of a business. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Accounting
Management Accounting
Cost Accounting
Performance Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Cost Accounting Fundamentals
Absorption costing methods
Activity-based costing methods
Traditional costing and ABC comparison
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by DANov 11, 2020
It was an informative course. Definitely helped me to be more knowledgeable about Cost Accounting and the different methods to understand.
by SKOct 27, 2021
Its a best place where I learn my domain subjects easily and effectively.
by PPJan 29, 2021
Very good explanation and we had got very good practical knowledge
by URApr 6, 2021
The project was quite good. Making it into a course would be great. Looking forward to learning more.
