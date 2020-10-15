DA
Nov 11, 2020
It was an informative course. Definitely helped me to be more knowledgeable about Cost Accounting and the different methods to understand.
UR
Apr 6, 2021
The project was quite good. Making it into a course would be great. Looking forward to learning more.
By Iris R•
Oct 14, 2020
If you have previous knowledge of costs, it is a good course, but if you are in blank and doesn't have any idea of fixed, variable costs, machine costs, labor costs, and how to calculate them, don't bother you won't be able to use this in the practice.
By Deanna P•
Nov 19, 2020
The instructor moves through the material too fast to follow. I have to replay the video several times to follow and am having a hard time with following with the formulas he uses.
By Есин А С•
Sep 20, 2020
I was very confused by using the tool of the virtual machine. Sometimes it hasn't worked because of "ZOOM": For one mouse click, there was a high amount of symbols. It was irritating and it spent my time and the most part of the time I was clicking the mouse again and again. But in common, I like the course. Thank you! I think you should fix the problem of symbols (doubled) and also with the right translating of the subtitles.
By Deleted A•
Nov 12, 2020
By Urbana R R•
Apr 7, 2021
By Suraj K•
Oct 27, 2021
Its a best place where I learn my domain subjects easily and effectively.
By Angelo B G•
Oct 3, 2021
It was very informative and easy to understand, Thank you so much Sir!
By PENTA J V P•
Jan 30, 2021
Very good explanation and we had got very good practical knowledge
By Hind A A .•
Oct 19, 2020
Very nice, I enjoyed a lot and the teaching method is excellent.
By 321913801010 H M m•
May 20, 2021
this course usefull for fresher accounters
By Mohamed A M•
Nov 28, 2020
Thank you to all the cousera teachers
By G S K•
Feb 13, 2021
it is very helpful in my career
By KARMA T•
Oct 21, 2020
Good practical presentation
By Latha. M•
Sep 16, 2020
It's very usefull course
By VISHAL S•
Sep 4, 2020
Very good this course
By SWETHA .•
Sep 13, 2020
It was good course
By 19BCP046-KOUSALYA A B P•
Sep 16, 2020
Very good course
By ATHEER H A•
Oct 20, 2020
so gooooood
By DungNTHE130159•
Sep 26, 2021
good
By Ruby A•
Oct 2, 2020
good
By PONNI U•
Sep 17, 2020
Good
By Janine L A•
Sep 6, 2020
Very easy to understand. Instructor was great
By Quenie A D•
Nov 30, 2020
I appreciate the guided project experience.
By Abdihakem A•
Nov 25, 2020
nice coures
By BILLIGUNTA V P K 1•
Feb 3, 2021
nice