Introduction to Cost Accounting by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
152 ratings
29 reviews

About the Course

By the end of the project, you will be able to use both absorption costing and activity-based costing to determine the cost of a product your company is making. This will allow you to determine the pricing of your product. This is directly relevant for management accountants, performance managers, marketers, and owners of a business. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

DA

Nov 11, 2020

It was an informative course. Definitely helped me to be more knowledgeable about Cost Accounting and the different methods to understand.

UR

Apr 6, 2021

The project was quite good. Making it into a course would be great. Looking forward to learning more.

By Iris R

Oct 14, 2020

If you have previous knowledge of costs, it is a good course, but if you are in blank and doesn't have any idea of fixed, variable costs, machine costs, labor costs, and how to calculate them, don't bother you won't be able to use this in the practice.

By Deanna P

Nov 19, 2020

The instructor moves through the material too fast to follow. I have to replay the video several times to follow and am having a hard time with following with the formulas he uses.

By Есин А С

Sep 20, 2020

I was very confused by using the tool of the virtual machine. Sometimes it hasn't worked because of "ZOOM": For one mouse click, there was a high amount of symbols. It was irritating and it spent my time and the most part of the time I was clicking the mouse again and again. But in common, I like the course. Thank you! I think you should fix the problem of symbols (doubled) and also with the right translating of the subtitles.

By Deleted A

Nov 12, 2020

It was an informative course. Definitely helped me to be more knowledgeable about Cost Accounting and the different methods to understand.

By Urbana R R

Apr 7, 2021

The project was quite good. Making it into a course would be great. Looking forward to learning more.

By Suraj K

Oct 27, 2021

Its a best place where I learn my domain subjects easily and effectively.

By Angelo B G

Oct 3, 2021

It was very informative and easy to understand, Thank you so much Sir!

By PENTA J V P

Jan 30, 2021

Very good explanation and we had got very good practical knowledge

By Hind A A .

Oct 19, 2020

Very nice, I enjoyed a lot and the teaching method is excellent.

By 321913801010 H M m

May 20, 2021

this course usefull for fresher accounters

By Mohamed A M

Nov 28, 2020

Thank you to all the cousera teachers

By G S K

Feb 13, 2021

it is very helpful in my career

By KARMA T

Oct 21, 2020

Good practical presentation

By Latha. M

Sep 16, 2020

It's very usefull course

By VISHAL S

Sep 4, 2020

Very good this course

By SWETHA .

Sep 13, 2020

It was good course

By 19BCP046-KOUSALYA A B P

Sep 16, 2020

Very good course

By ATHEER H A

Oct 20, 2020

so gooooood

By DungNTHE130159

Sep 26, 2021

good

By Ruby A

Oct 2, 2020

good

By PONNI U

Sep 17, 2020

Good

By Janine L A

Sep 6, 2020

Very easy to understand. Instructor was great

By Quenie A D

Nov 30, 2020

I appreciate the guided project experience.

By Abdihakem A

Nov 25, 2020

nice coures

By BILLIGUNTA V P K 1

Feb 3, 2021

nice

