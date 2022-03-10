About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Cost Accounting Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of the basics of cost accounting, e.g. product and service costing and profit and loss calculation.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn methods that help to figure out how costs will behave if you adjust produced or sold quantities.

  • You will learn how cost information can support business decisions best.

  • You will learn to distinguish costs that are relevant for business decisions from costs that are irrelevant.

Skills you will gain

  • Cost-volume profit analysis
  • Cost Functions
  • Cost behavior
  • Operative Decisions
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Cost functions and determining how costs behave

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Cost-volume profit analysis

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 10 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Cost and revenue information for operative decisions

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes

