Accounting information is the lifeblood of the organization, as it facilitates and influences operational and strategic decisions intended to achieve organizational goals. Organizations benefit from three decision-oriented roles of accounting: measurement, control, and communication.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: Managing Capacity
In this module, you will explore different measures of an organization's capacity and understand their implications for many different decisions, including product pricing.
Module 2: Managing Pricing
In this module, you will learn about accounting's role in pricing decisions.
Module 3: Planning and Monitoring Operations
In this module, you will explore budgeting in organizations.
Module 4: Managing Organizational Strategy
In this module, you will explore many aspects of this important system.
About the Fundamentals of Accounting Specialization
Accounting is the “language of business.” Being able to understand this language allows individuals both inside and outside of an organization to join the “conversation” about how the organization is performing and how it can improve future performance. Financial accounting focuses on the reports that managers generate to provide interested external parties a summary of the firm’s financial position and operations. Managerial accounting focuses on the information and the analytical tools and techniques that help managers and employees make the right business decisions.
