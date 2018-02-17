About this Course

5,609 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Fundamentals of Accounting Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Fundamentals of Accounting Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
3 readings
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Managing Capacity

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Managing Pricing

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Planning and Monitoring Operations

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Managing Organizational Strategy

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 33 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ACCOUNTING FOR BUSINESS DECISION MAKING: STRATEGY ASSESSMENT AND CONTROL

View all reviews

About the Fundamentals of Accounting Specialization

Fundamentals of Accounting

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder