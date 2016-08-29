MA
Apr 25, 2020
Good pace of introducing concepts which made the course learner-friendly.
MA
Feb 17, 2018
Hello\n\nto all how works in this course thank you
By Daniel C•
Aug 28, 2016
My course 3/4 in this specialization is still incomplete because the questions had wrong answers in the module quizzes and it was literally taking HOURS to complete the quizzes because you had to guess which one of the wrong answers would be correct this time. The questions rotate through slightly different questions each attempt so you can't simply use elimination on each attempt, YOU GUESS EVERY SINGLE TIME. IT'S LITERALLY 100% LUCK! I thought maybe course 4/4 would be better but nope, same problems here. I've wasted over 6 hours in total trying to pass these broken tests and I'm completely over it. I also reached out to chat support, they went through and said they couldn't find anything wrong and couldn't help me and a refund was impossible because it's past the refund date. Even though I paid for 2 broken, un-proofread, time wasting courses. Also, in course 4/4, the math tables in the videos are staggered all over the place and looks terrible. Seriously an issue of someone not even looking at the video before publishing, would have taken less than 5 mins to fix for the entire course. Also, every time a "checkpoint" question is supposed to pop up, nothing happens. In every single video, they're all missing. I've used Coursera for a few other courses and thought they were reliable but this makes me think otherwise and I feel like such an idiot for paying $200 for this COMPLETE GARBAGE. Other people in the forums have shown they have the same problem posted over a month ago but nothing. Please, someone from Coursera get a hold of me and help me resolve this ridiculous problem.
By maged n•
May 11, 2018
I'm very disappointed of the quizzes even there's no solution or model answers to follow to know our drops !! I tried too many time to solve the quizzes and nothing happened except for Retake !
I will not continue this course unfortunately !
By A. D•
Dec 19, 2019
Quizzes containing wrong answers - Videos not showing tables correctly - Course not maintained in years - Hands off
By Sanskar V•
Nov 20, 2020
The course is good for getting to know about the internal decision and strategy making and accounting processes for any company; but the course quizzes has many incorrect answers which have been reported in the discussion forums but still remain erroneous. The explanation has not been upto the mark as compared to the first 2 courses in the specialization cause earlier they actually consulted real business people to portray the concepts of accounting in a lay man's terms which is quite easier for the students to grasp; in this course the faculty just used a tele-prompter or just read through the presentations. This course can be a lot better than it is now.
By Adwait A•
Nov 20, 2020
Some errors in quizzes need to be corrected, especially Week 1
By Henrique L B•
Aug 21, 2020
There are many problems with this course:
1- There is a lacking quality control. In many lessons the team wouldn't trouble to make a presentation were the numbers were aligned. That's too obvious to miss and to simple to correct. The fact that it was not done give me the impression that the class was done without the proper care.
2- In some videos the teacher says the same thing in sequence, which means no one bothered to edit the material.
3- The quantitative quizzes are more of a guessing experience than a learning experience, since you do not have proper feedback when you make some mistake some answers are clearly wrong as many have informed in the forums for years now and no one bothered to correct it.
Don't wast your time and money here, you will only get frustrated.
I expected a lot more in terms of quality from a course linked to the University of Illinois.
By Brian S•
Jul 29, 2020
Need better feedback when taking quizzes on incorrect answers, including what is the correct answer and why.
Peer review is not a great way to score something. For example, I reviewed several assignments and found them lacking - basically the work did not follow directions, was obviously done without any effort or was incomplete. I followed the instructions and provided a thoughtful submission, and someone gave me a zero, and now it is unclear whether I have to take the whole class, even though my overall grade was over 90%
By Aditya G•
May 11, 2020
explanation and tests are on different planets
By MOHAMMAD B A•
Apr 26, 2020
By Yerzhan B•
Jan 17, 2019
The order of numbers shown in video presentation are incorrect.
By Diego A C•
Feb 15, 2020
A great and concise course with great information!
By Muhammad A A•
Feb 18, 2018
By Leluma P M•
Mar 5, 2021
i am overly satisfied and enjoyed the course
By Dr. B R R•
May 22, 2020
Top Class Course and best faculty
By Ghazi T A•
Apr 18, 2020
Excellent content and structure
By Victor V•
Jun 3, 2017
It is a great course!
By Nimra S A•
Apr 27, 2020
Good Course
By Elnur S•
Feb 10, 2021
By Terence H•
Nov 17, 2020
By Steve K•
Aug 31, 2016
By Danyal A A•
Apr 29, 2020
The reason why I have given 2 stars is because the week 2 quantitative analysis of this course does not have fixed answers. Yes questions change but then sometimes even when questions are same with same numbers and same wordings, answers change.
By Meredith K J•
Aug 16, 2021
The course was not well explained in the videos, I might as well have looked at the slides myself and read the course reading documents.
By Devni s•
Jul 21, 2020
very difficult and quizzes and assignments were not proper
By Yousra A•
Sep 30, 2021
learning objective is not clear.
quizzes do not test course knowledge.
few mistakes and misleading info in the video
it could have been explained in better ways, and simpler forms.
the course raises ambiguity rather than explanation. Making managerial account a boring field.
for students that are new to managerial accounting, they are not going to love it, nothing lively about the way its explained
By Elmo R C•
May 18, 2021
This course is full of shit!