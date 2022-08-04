About this Course

30,200 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(3,840 ratings)
Week
1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Why Do We Have Accounting and How Can You Make it Work for You?

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 95 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

The Accounting Cycle and Bookkeeping: Foundational Tools for a Deeper Understanding

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 81 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Revenue, Accounts Receivable, Inventory and Cost of Goods Sold

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Long-Lived Assets

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 64 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ACCOUNTING FOR DECISION MAKING

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder