Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 7 in the
Value Chain Management Specialization
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Management Accounting
  • Cost Accounting
  • Activity Based Costing
  • Cost
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Course Overview and Introduction to Managerial Accounting

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 35 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Costing Systems I - Elements and Design

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Costing Systems II - Activity-Based Costing

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Cost-Volume-Profit (CVP) Analysis

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 46 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

