In this course, you will learn how to use accounting to facilitate and align decisions made by owners, managers, and employees. You will learn how accountants create, organize, interpret, and communicate information that improves internal processes and allows organizations to identify and leverage opportunities to create value within the supply chain and with customers.
- Management Accounting
- Cost Accounting
- Activity Based Costing
- Cost
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview and Introduction to Managerial Accounting
In this module, you will become familiar with the course, your instructor, your classmates, and our learning environment. Then, you will be introduced to Managerial Accounting and Costing Concepts.
Costing Systems I - Elements and Design
Organizations can organize cost information however best suits their decisions. In this module, we introduce the role of costing systems, identify some example systems and settings in which they are most useful, and explore how accounting for overhead costs influences the value of cost information.
Costing Systems II - Activity-Based Costing
Activity-based costing systems adopt a more refined view of the organization, and can increase the accuracy of cost information. In this module, we introduce the fundamentals of activity-based costing systems, identify related advantages and disadvantages, and demonstrate how such systems are implemented using an in-depth example.
Cost-Volume-Profit (CVP) Analysis
Cost-volume-profit (CVP) analysis is the tool that managers can use to better understand the answers to "what-if" questions in order to make better decisions for their companies. In this module you will explore the power of CVP analysis.
i a\n\nm\n\nv\n\ne\n\nr\n\ny\n\nh\n\na\n\np\n\np\n\ny\n\nt\n\nh\n\na\n\nn\n\nk\n\ns\n\nt\n\no\n\ncoursera\n\nand every one help us earn this course
Well explained and understandable.... You definitely won't regret taking this course. Thanks to coursera and thanks to Professor Gary Hecht for making it easy.
Great content. I would bundle the shorter videos in the first two weeks so that I am not listening to an intro and outro for every small point that the professor makes.
Great course overall, the assumptions question on CVP Quant quiz doesn't really make sense though. Other than that great materials and lectures
About the Value Chain Management Specialization
The purpose of organizations is to produce and deliver goods and services of value to customers while generating a surplus for owners. Value chain management focuses on understanding what different customers value, measuring inputs and outputs to assess value, and generating higher value for customers and surpluses for organizations.
