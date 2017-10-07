AS
Oct 6, 2017
Enjoyed this course as part of the Online MBA from UIUC. The concepts are solidly explained with examples and plenty of practice exams that you can re-take unlimited times to test your understanding.
VB
Aug 10, 2020
I have been using most of the terminology in my regular work , however now I could understand it better. I am sure the applicability of the terms would be more appropriate . It was a good learning.
By Ashwin K S•
Oct 7, 2017
By Robert K•
Sep 27, 2017
Very great introduction to managerial accounting for those unfamiliar with the subject. As a new small business owner with no formal business education, I can say that this course is hugely valuable for understanding costs within an organization.
By VENKATA K B•
Aug 11, 2020
By Duski W•
May 13, 2021
Your feedback process is seriously lacking. It did not help me one single bit to not know why incorrect answers were wrong...especially the final quiz when I believe I got them all right. You say I had 1.4 incorrect answers. For a 71 year old grandmother who has been a financial accountant for more than 45 years and was forced into this course by a boss who didn't understand that financial & cost accounting are 2 very different things, to all of a sudden have to try and become a Cost Accountant, there's lots missing for me here. Granted you want us to sign up to continue learning. So I guess this course is a good general overview. However, in order to retain what was "learned" there would need to be much more review, instruction, discussion, practice etc. And FIX YOUR FEEDBACK PROCESS for goodness sake! Thanks for listening.
By Wolfgang R .•
Nov 20, 2017
The topics are very precise and straight forward to the practice, I just would like to say that more practice would be fantastic with real cases but the time to complete the task is to short
By Kon P•
Jul 22, 2017
Great course overall, the assumptions question on CVP Quant quiz doesn't really make sense though. Other than that great materials and lectures
By Gokula K B•
Feb 27, 2021
My main career goal is to learn different concepts related to my subject every day. I really want to learn and progress in my career. Programming requires constant learning and improvement. Taking this course will help me to learn and study this managerial Accounting: cost behaviors, systems, and analysis and also to implement it. It can help me advance in my knowledge. This course will help me in defining Managerial Accounting, understanding how Accounts could potentially impact our business and industry, write a thought leadership piece regarding use cases and industry potential Managerial Accounting, explain Managerial Accounting to clients, friends, joining a community of economists, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and Accountant that are shaping this Accounting as we speak. Identifying which aspects of Managerial Accounting seem most important and relevant to us, Walking away with a strong foundation in where Managerial Accounting is going, what it does, and how to prepare for it. A Managerial Accounting course will help me achieve it to learn. Courses on Coursera helped me to greatly increase my Accounting knowledge and Accounting concepts.
By ashutosh p•
Mar 24, 2020
Good content overall for the course. Easy to understand in one go. Very well articulated by the Instructor along with relevant examples from practical life scenarios. Thanks a lot Gary!
By Ram S K•
Nov 20, 2017
Great Course that gives you the basics of Costing and it's relevant in regular Business decisions. Well articulated to ensure that people new to the concepts also understand it clearly!
By Ponciano R•
Dec 20, 2018
Great course, covers a lot of useful topics
By Scot B•
Jul 2, 2018
Good course with lots of information. Text has a lot of errors that need to be corrected. Intro to videos could be shortened a little. No reason to have a 15-20 second intro on each one.
By Johannes H v R•
Dec 31, 2021
The instructor is great, and the course content is good. So why do I give only three stars? I took this course as a trial course to see if the iMSM degree, of which this course is a part, would be something for me to pursue. After succesfully completing the course in three days, I can't figure out why this course is 'master' level education. It's college algebra at best, some smart kids may be able to complete this course in high schoool. So, if this course is indicative of the iMSM level, I'll have to pass. To be clear, I have no prior knowledge of managerial or any other form of accounting. Disappointed to put it mildly.
By MOGARAMPALLI S•
Nov 27, 2020
In module quiz we are not not able to know which is wrong which is correct when multiple answer choice are given so please enable the answers we opted for question
By Atul K•
Apr 24, 2020
The course lacks clarity for new learners; as a beginner course, this one looks like very fast n hurried up the course. I was looking for something more elaborative and deep learning course to give more insights and real-world examples associated with managerial accounting. Furthermore, the techniques to calculate the costs aren't given, like how one should take things into account or how to get the data associated with those costs.
By Zichao X•
Jan 13, 2017
Mini-project grades system is awful. btw, you have to wait till three students review you project. One more point is that, the contents of videos are not that enough. You can just read the required textbook to get all knowledge and examples.
By Muhammad U F•
Jul 16, 2020
I like the way it was taught to us. I enjoy it. It does not waste your time, the main focus was on the concepts of Managerial accounting. I learned the best way to look at the products need to be eliminated for better profit and focus on the winning profits. I also learn that CPV analysis is the method Managers need to adopt for internal reporting.
By ARVIND K S•
May 27, 2019
This course imparts tremendous learning and provides valuable tools for decision making. I would strongly recommend it for students as well as managers for equipping themselves, through it, in the art and science of decision making, some of which could make a huge difference for the organization.
Excellent course!
By Deleted A•
Jul 15, 2019
Curso interesante sobre costes, bueno para repasar conceptos que había estudiado en la carrera. No obstante tengo el curso terminado pero no he recibido el certificado y no encuentro manera posible de recibir atención humana por parte de Coursera. Si alguien puede ayudarme con este tema estaría agradecido.
By CARLOS B•
Sep 28, 2020
I enjoyed this course while learning so much at the same time. The content is high level, very well explained, easy to follow and engaging. I am more than satisfied with the knowledge I gained. Thanks very much to the instructor, Mr. Gary Hecht for the time and effort dedicated to setting up this course.
By Hector Z•
Feb 23, 2022
The course was an excellent opportunity to have a better approach to managerial accounting. The lectures, videos, and content are relevant to the study field. I consider I'll apply the knowledge gained to establish a better decision-making process and improve the product value to our customers.
By KHALED A A•
Jun 24, 2021
Great and very valuable information have been presented in this course. This will has a big contribution to my managerial skills specially those related to accounting aspects.
The professor is perfect and explained all ideas in very smooth and easy to understand
By Mohammed W A•
Sep 19, 2017
I enjoyed this course more then expected. While the content at times seemed too "light" and overall was fairly easy, I found myself engaged (I have no organic interest in accounting) and learning useful ideas. Cases and problems were all interesting as well.
By Carlos E C•
Feb 18, 2022
This course was great and carefully structured. My advice if you decide to take it is "don't skip anything". You'll have a better understanding of cost analysis if you review every piece of the resources provided (videos, readings and articles)
By Reena M V•
Nov 8, 2016
A very informative and detailed course. The professor explained clearly all the topics and have answered all the questions in my mind through the entire course. The instructions, modules, and handouts were given completely and are very helpful.
By Corey H•
Jul 30, 2017
Excellent course material! The readings were informative and had articles to break up the text book monotony. The lecture videos covered and showed almost anything I was previously unsure about. I would recommend this course to anyone.