Chevron Left
Back to Managerial Accounting: Cost Behaviors, Systems, and Analysis

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Managerial Accounting: Cost Behaviors, Systems, and Analysis by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.7
stars
1,216 ratings
272 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will learn how to use accounting to facilitate and align decisions made by owners, managers, and employees. You will learn how accountants create, organize, interpret, and communicate information that improves internal processes and allows organizations to identify and leverage opportunities to create value within the supply chain and with customers. You will be able to: • Understand what managerial accounting is and why it is an important function for successful businesses • Identify problems associated with relying on financial accounting information for internal decision making • Organize cost information according to the decision-making needs of the organization • Apply activity-based costing (ABC) and recognize circumstances and decisions for which ABC systems are relevant • Address common "what-if" questions using cost-volume-profit (CVP) analysis and apply CVP in a variety of scenarios This course is part of Gies College of Business’ suite of online programs, including the iMBA and iMSM. Learn more about admission into these programs and explore how your Coursera work can be leveraged if accepted into a degree program at https://degrees.giesbusiness.illinois.edu/idegrees/....

Top reviews

AS

Oct 6, 2017

Enjoyed this course as part of the Online MBA from UIUC. The concepts are solidly explained with examples and plenty of practice exams that you can re-take unlimited times to test your understanding.

VB

Aug 10, 2020

I have been using most of the terminology in my regular work , however now I could understand it better. I am sure the applicability of the terms would be more appropriate . It was a good learning.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 272 Reviews for Managerial Accounting: Cost Behaviors, Systems, and Analysis

By Ashwin K S

Oct 7, 2017

Enjoyed this course as part of the Online MBA from UIUC. The concepts are solidly explained with examples and plenty of practice exams that you can re-take unlimited times to test your understanding.

By Robert K

Sep 27, 2017

Very great introduction to managerial accounting for those unfamiliar with the subject. As a new small business owner with no formal business education, I can say that this course is hugely valuable for understanding costs within an organization.

By VENKATA K B

Aug 11, 2020

I have been using most of the terminology in my regular work , however now I could understand it better. I am sure the applicability of the terms would be more appropriate . It was a good learning.

By Duski W

May 13, 2021

Your feedback process is seriously lacking. It did not help me one single bit to not know why incorrect answers were wrong...especially the final quiz when I believe I got them all right. You say I had 1.4 incorrect answers. For a 71 year old grandmother who has been a financial accountant for more than 45 years and was forced into this course by a boss who didn't understand that financial & cost accounting are 2 very different things, to all of a sudden have to try and become a Cost Accountant, there's lots missing for me here. Granted you want us to sign up to continue learning. So I guess this course is a good general overview. However, in order to retain what was "learned" there would need to be much more review, instruction, discussion, practice etc. And FIX YOUR FEEDBACK PROCESS for goodness sake! Thanks for listening.

By Wolfgang R .

Nov 20, 2017

The topics are very precise and straight forward to the practice, I just would like to say that more practice would be fantastic with real cases but the time to complete the task is to short

By Kon P

Jul 22, 2017

Great course overall, the assumptions question on CVP Quant quiz doesn't really make sense though. Other than that great materials and lectures

By Gokula K B

Feb 27, 2021

My main career goal is to learn different concepts related to my subject every day. I really want to learn and progress in my career. Programming requires constant learning and improvement. Taking this course will help me to learn and study this managerial Accounting: cost behaviors, systems, and analysis and also to implement it. It can help me advance in my knowledge. This course will help me in defining Managerial Accounting, understanding how Accounts could potentially impact our business and industry, write a thought leadership piece regarding use cases and industry potential Managerial Accounting, explain Managerial Accounting to clients, friends, joining a community of economists, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and Accountant that are shaping this Accounting as we speak. Identifying which aspects of Managerial Accounting seem most important and relevant to us, Walking away with a strong foundation in where Managerial Accounting is going, what it does, and how to prepare for it. A Managerial Accounting course will help me achieve it to learn. Courses on Coursera helped me to greatly increase my Accounting knowledge and Accounting concepts.

By ashutosh p

Mar 24, 2020

Good content overall for the course. Easy to understand in one go. Very well articulated by the Instructor along with relevant examples from practical life scenarios. Thanks a lot Gary!

By Ram S K

Nov 20, 2017

Great Course that gives you the basics of Costing and it's relevant in regular Business decisions. Well articulated to ensure that people new to the concepts also understand it clearly!

By Ponciano R

Dec 20, 2018

Great course, covers a lot of useful topics

By Scot B

Jul 2, 2018

Good course with lots of information. Text has a lot of errors that need to be corrected. Intro to videos could be shortened a little. No reason to have a 15-20 second intro on each one.

By Johannes H v R

Dec 31, 2021

T​he instructor is great, and the course content is good. So why do I give only three stars? I took this course as a trial course to see if the iMSM degree, of which this course is a part, would be something for me to pursue. After succesfully completing the course in three days, I can't figure out why this course is 'master' level education. It's college algebra at best, some smart kids may be able to complete this course in high schoool. So, if this course is indicative of the iMSM level, I'll have to pass. To be clear, I have no prior knowledge of managerial or any other form of accounting. Disappointed to put it mildly.

By MOGARAMPALLI S

Nov 27, 2020

In module quiz we are not not able to know which is wrong which is correct when multiple answer choice are given so please enable the answers we opted for question

By Atul K

Apr 24, 2020

The course lacks clarity for new learners; as a beginner course, this one looks like very fast n hurried up the course. I was looking for something more elaborative and deep learning course to give more insights and real-world examples associated with managerial accounting. Furthermore, the techniques to calculate the costs aren't given, like how one should take things into account or how to get the data associated with those costs.

By Zichao X

Jan 13, 2017

Mini-project grades system is awful. btw, you have to wait till three students review you project. One more point is that, the contents of videos are not that enough. You can just read the required textbook to get all knowledge and examples.

By Muhammad U F

Jul 16, 2020

I like the way it was taught to us. I enjoy it. It does not waste your time, the main focus was on the concepts of Managerial accounting. I learned the best way to look at the products need to be eliminated for better profit and focus on the winning profits. I also learn that CPV analysis is the method Managers need to adopt for internal reporting.

By ARVIND K S

May 27, 2019

This course imparts tremendous learning and provides valuable tools for decision making. I would strongly recommend it for students as well as managers for equipping themselves, through it, in the art and science of decision making, some of which could make a huge difference for the organization.

Excellent course!

By Deleted A

Jul 15, 2019

Curso interesante sobre costes, bueno para repasar conceptos que había estudiado en la carrera. No obstante tengo el curso terminado pero no he recibido el certificado y no encuentro manera posible de recibir atención humana por parte de Coursera. Si alguien puede ayudarme con este tema estaría agradecido.

By CARLOS B

Sep 28, 2020

I enjoyed this course while learning so much at the same time. The content is high level, very well explained, easy to follow and engaging. I am more than satisfied with the knowledge I gained. Thanks very much to the instructor, Mr. Gary Hecht for the time and effort dedicated to setting up this course.

By Hector Z

Feb 23, 2022

The course was an excellent opportunity to have a better approach to managerial accounting. The lectures, videos, and content are relevant to the study field. I consider I'll apply the knowledge gained to establish a better decision-making process and improve the product value to our customers.

By KHALED A A

Jun 24, 2021

Great and very valuable information have been presented in this course. This will has a big contribution to my managerial skills specially those related to accounting aspects.

The professor is perfect and explained all ideas in very smooth and easy to understand

By Mohammed W A

Sep 19, 2017

I enjoyed this course more then expected. While the content at times seemed too "light" and overall was fairly easy, I found myself engaged (I have no organic interest in accounting) and learning useful ideas. Cases and problems were all interesting as well.

By Carlos E C

Feb 18, 2022

This course was great and carefully structured. My advice if you decide to take it is "don't skip anything". You'll have a better understanding of cost analysis if you review every piece of the resources provided (videos, readings and articles)

By Reena M V

Nov 8, 2016

A very informative and detailed course. The professor explained clearly all the topics and have answered all the questions in my mind through the entire course. The instructions, modules, and handouts were given completely and are very helpful.

By Corey H

Jul 30, 2017

Excellent course material! The readings were informative and had articles to break up the text book monotony. The lecture videos covered and showed almost anything I was previously unsure about. I would recommend this course to anyone.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder