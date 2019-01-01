Business Analytics Executive Overview
Process Improvement
Planet Earth...and You!
Financial Accounting: Advanced Topics
Operations and Supply Chain Decisions and Metrics
Cloud Computing Concepts, Part 1
Banking and Financial Institutions
Fundamentals of Accounting Capstone
القيادة
Travail d'équipe et créativité
العمل الجماعي والإبداع
Text Mining and Analytics
Le marketing dans un monde numérique
Predictive Analytics and Data Mining
Inferential and Predictive Statistics for Business
Accounting for Mergers and Acquisitions: Foundations
Creativity Toolkit I: Changing Perspectives
Auditing I: Conceptual Foundations of Auditing
Formal Financial Accounting
Financial Reporting Capstone
3D Printing Applications
Applying Data Analytics in Accounting
Ethics, Culture, and Global Perspectives
Ubiquitous Learning and Instructional Technologies
Machine Learning for Accounting with Python
الأخلاقيات والثقافة ووجهات النظر العالمية
Digital Marketing Capstone
مبادئ الإعلام والتسويق الرقمي
التسويق في عالم رقمي
Financial Statements, SEC Filings and Ratio Analysis
Global Challenges in Business Capstone
Marketing in a Digital World
Cloud Computing Concepts: Part 2
Data Mining Project
Taxation of Business Entities I: Corporations
Value Chain Management Capstone
Project Execution and Control
Sustainable Innovation for Subsistence Marketplaces
Energy, Environment, and Everyday Life
Project Initiation and Planning
U.S. Federal Taxation Capstone
3D Printing Hardware
Liderazgo
Accounting Data Analytics with Python
Unordered Data Structures
Learning, Knowledge, and Human Development
Instructional Design Foundations and Applications
Managing the Organization
Creativity Toolkit II: Creative Collaboration
Untersuchen und Erstellen von Daten für Unternehmen
Concepts et langage organisationnels
اللغة والمفاهيم التنظيمية
Learning Technologies Foundations and Applications
Foundations of Professional Identity
Subsistence Marketplaces
لوسائط الرقمية واستراتيجيات التسويق
Tools for Exploratory Data Analysis in Business
Lactation Biology
Global Strategy I: How The Global Economy Works
Developing a Marketing Mix for Growth
Object-Oriented Data Structures in C++
Advanced Financial Reporting: Accounting for Business Combinations and Preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements
Mercadotecnia en un mundo digital
Deep Learning Methods for Healthcare
Strategic Leadership and Management Capstone
Firm Level Economics: Markets and Allocations
Auditing II: The Practice of Auditing
Data Analytics Foundations for Accountancy II
VLSI CAD Part II: Layout
أسس القيادة اليومية
Conceptos y lenguaje de las organizaciones
Health Data Science Foundation
Introduction to Sustainability
IoT Devices
Teamwork and Creativity
Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Capstone
Digital Marketing Analytics in Practice
Visualization for Data Journalism
Customer Insights: Quantitative Techniques
Microeconomics Principles
Marketing no mundo digital
Financial Planning for Young Adults
Entrepreneurship II: Preparing for Launch
Managing Supply Chain Disruption During COVID-19
Маркетинг в цифровом мире
Ética, cultura y perspectivas globales
Designing the Organization
Introduction to Finance: The Basics
Digital Media and Marketing Strategies
Advanced Deep Learning Methods for Healthcare
Financial Management Capstone
Data Visualization
Data Modeling and Regression Analysis in Business
Entrepreneurship I: Laying the Foundation
Foundations of Everyday Leadership
Shaping Your Professional Brand
Éthique, culture et perspectives mondiales
Trabajo en equipo y creatividad
Professional IQ Capstone
IoT Cloud
Developing a Winning Marketing Strategy
Digital Media and Marketing Principles
IoT Communications
IoT Networking
Applying Data Analytics in Finance
Leadership
Pattern Discovery in Data Mining
3D Printing Capstone
Leadership and Influence
U.S. Taxation of International Transactions
Getting Started with CyberGIS
Cluster Analysis in Data Mining
3D Data Visualization for Science Communication
3D Printing Software
Emergence of Life
Leadership
Business Strategy
Introduction to Business Analytics with R
Data Analytics Foundations for Accountancy I
The Digital Marketing Revolution
Technology Strategy: Creative Destruction
Modern American Poetry
Genomics: Decoding the Universal Language of Life
Financial Accounting: Foundations
Assessment for Learning
Cloud Networking
Digital Marketing Analytics in Theory
New Learning: Principles and Patterns of Pedagogy
Global Impact: Business Ethics
Multistate Taxation
Data Analytics in Accounting Capstone
Central Banks and Monetary Policy
Corporate Strategy
Customer Centric Innovation
Analyze City Data Using R and Tableau
VLSI CAD Part I: Logic
Applications of Everyday Leadership
e-Learning Ecologies: Innovative Approaches to Teaching and Learning for the Digital Age
Ordered Data Structures
Applying Data Analytics in Marketing
Global Impact: Cultural Psychology
Cloud Computing Project
Organizational Concepts and Language
Genomics for Law
Firm Level Economics: Consumer and Producer Behavior
The 3D Printing Revolution
Text Retrieval and Search Engines
Sustainable Business Enterprises
Understanding Financial Statements: Company Position
