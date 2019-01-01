University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Logo

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.

3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing
3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization

Accelerated Computer Science Fundamentals
Accelerated Computer Science Fundamentals Specialization

Accounting Data Analytics
Accounting Data Analytics Specialization

Business Analytics
Business Analytics Specialization

Business Data Management and Communication
Business Data Management and Communication Specialization

Business Value and Project Management
Business Value and Project Management Specialization

Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing Specialization

Data Mining
Data Mining Specialization

Deep Learning for Healthcare
Deep Learning for Healthcare Specialization

Digital Marketing
Digital Marketing Specialization

Financial Management
Financial Management Specialization

Financial Reporting
Financial Reporting Specialization

Fundamentals of Accounting
Fundamentals of Accounting Specialization

Global Challenges in Business
Global Challenges in Business Specialization

Hands-on Internet of Things
Hands-on Internet of Things Specialization

Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship
Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization

Introduction to Business Analytics and Information Economics
Introduction to Business Analytics and Information Economics Specialization

Managerial Economics and Business Analysis
Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Specialization

Professional IQ: Preventing and Solving Problems at Work
Professional IQ: Preventing and Solving Problems at Work Specialization

Professional Success Skills
Professional Success Skills Specialization

Strategic Leadership and Management
Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization

Strategic Technology Management
Strategic Technology Management Specialization

U.S. Federal Taxation
U.S. Federal Taxation Specialization

Value Chain Management
Value Chain Management Specialization

AJ Christensen

AJ Christensen

Visualization Designer/Programmer
National Center for Supercomputing Applications
Adel Ibrahim

Adel Ibrahim

Lecturer of Accountancy
Accountancy
Alex Larson

Alex Larson

Engineering and Manufacturing Teacher
Anand Padmanabhan

Anand Padmanabhan

Research Associate Professor
Department of Geography and Geographic Information Scinece
Andrew Allen

Andrew Allen

Director of Action Learning
Ankit Singla

Ankit Singla

Assistant Professor
Department of Computer Science, ETH Zürich
Aric Rindfleisch

Aric Rindfleisch

John M. Jones Professor of Marketing
Department of Business Administration
Ashish Khandelwal

Ashish Khandelwal

Adjunct Professor
Business Administration
Brian Hamm

Brian Hamm

Clinical Assistant Professor of Accountancy
Department of Accountancy
Bruce W. Fouke, Ph.D.

Bruce W. Fouke, Ph.D.

Director of the Roy J. Carver Biotechnology Center
Department of Geology, Department of Microbiology, and Institute for Genomic Biology
C. K. Gunsalus

C. K. Gunsalus

Director of the National Center for Professional and Research Ethics (NCPRE), Professor Emerita of Business, and Research Professor at the Coordinated Science Laboratory
Carlos J. Torelli

Carlos J. Torelli

Professor
Department of Business Administration
Cary Nelson

Cary Nelson

Jubilee Professor of Liberal Arts & Sciences
English Department
Charles R. Chaffin

Charles R. Chaffin

Director of Academic Programs and Initiatives
Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards
ChengXiang Zhai

ChengXiang Zhai

Professor
Department of Computer Science
David E. Brown

David E. Brown

Associate Professor
Curriculum & Instruction Contact
David N. Ruzic

David N. Ruzic

Abel Bliss Professor
Nuclear, Plasma and Radiological Engineering
Deepak Somaya

Deepak Somaya

Professor of Business Administration
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign College of Business Department of Business Administration
Denise Lewin Loyd

Denise Lewin Loyd

Associate Professor of Business Administration
Department of Business Administration
Douglas B. Laney

Douglas B. Laney

Visiting Professor, and Innovation Fellow at West Monroe Partners
Accountancy and Business Administration
Dr William Cope

Dr William Cope

Professor
Department of Education Policy, Organization & Leadership, College of Education
Dr Mary Kalantzis

Dr Mary Kalantzis

Professor
College of Education
Dr. Jim Lowe, DVM, MS, Dip ABVP (Food Animal)

Dr. Jim Lowe, DVM, MS, Dip ABVP (Food Animal)

Associate Professor
Integrated Food Animal Management Systems, College of Veterinary Medicine
Dr. Eileen Herrstrom

Dr. Eileen Herrstrom

Lecturer
Geology
Dr. Prasanta Kalita

Dr. Prasanta Kalita

Director of the ADM Institute for the Prevention of Postharvest Loss
Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering
Dr. Brian Aldridge, BVSc, MS, PhD, Dip ACVIM (Large Animal), MRCVS

Dr. Brian Aldridge, BVSc, MS, PhD, Dip ACVIM (Large Animal), MRCVS

Clinical Professor
Integrated Food Animal Management Systems, College of Veterinary Medicine
Dr. Stephen Marshak

Dr. Stephen Marshak

Professor and Director of the School of Earth, Society, and Environment
Department of Geology
Dr. Walter Hurley, PhD

Dr. Walter Hurley, PhD

Professor Emeritus
Department of Animal Sciences
Dr. Jennifer K. Robbennolt

Dr. Jennifer K. Robbennolt

Associate Dean for Research, Alice Curtis Campbell Professor of Law and Professor of Psychology, Co-Director, Illinois Program on Law, Behavior and Social Science
College of Law
Dr. Gene E. Robinson

Dr. Gene E. Robinson

Director, Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology; Swanlund Chair; Center for Advanced Study Professor of Entomology and Neuroscience
Dr. Jonathan Tomkin

Dr. Jonathan Tomkin

Associate Director
School of Earth, Society and Environment
Dr. José J. Vázquez-Cognet

Dr. José J. Vázquez-Cognet

Clinical Professor
Department of Economics
E. Geoffrey Love

E. Geoffrey Love

Associate Professor
Department of Business Administration, Gies College of Business
Elizabeth A. Luckman

Elizabeth A. Luckman

Clinical Assistant Professor
Department of Business Administration
Eunjung Grace Oh

Eunjung Grace Oh

Assistant Professor, Education Policy, Organization and Leadership
Department of Education Policy, Organization & Leadership
Fataneh Taghaboni-Dutta, Ph.D., PMP, CSM

Fataneh Taghaboni-Dutta, Ph.D., PMP, CSM

Clinical Professor of Business Administration
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign College of Business Department of Business Administration
Gary Hecht, Ph.D.

Gary Hecht, Ph.D.

Associate Professor of Accountancy
Department of Accountancy, College of Business
Gies College of Business, University of Illinois

Gies College of Business, University of Illinois

Gopesh Anand

Gopesh Anand

Professor of Operations Management, Department of Business Administration, Gies College of Business
Department of Business Administration, College of Business
Gregory L. Davis, CPA, CMA, CFM, CCM

Gregory L. Davis, CPA, CMA, CFM, CCM

Lecturer of Accountancy
Department of Accountancy, College of Business
Hadi Salehi Esfahani

Hadi Salehi Esfahani

Professor of Economics and Professor of Business Administration
Department of Business Administration, College of Business
Hayden Noel

Hayden Noel

Associate Clinical Professor
Department of Business Administration, College of Business
Heitor Almeida

Heitor Almeida

Professor of Finance, Stanley C. and Joan J. Golder Chair in Corporate Finance
Department of Finance, College of Business
Indranil Gupta

Indranil Gupta

Professor
Department of Computer Science
Jack Goncalo

Jack Goncalo

Professor
Department of Business Administration
James D. Anderson

James D. Anderson

Edward William and Jane Marr Gutsgell Professor of Education
Education Policy, Organization and Leadership
James Lenz

James Lenz

Adjunct Professor
Business Administration
Jeff Flesher

Jeff Flesher

PhD
Jeffrey Loewenstein

Jeffrey Loewenstein

Professor
Department of Business Administration
Jeffrey Smith

Jeffrey Smith

Education Manager
Autodesk
Jessen Hobson

Jessen Hobson

Professor of Accountancy
Department of Accountancy
Jiawei Han

Jiawei Han

Abel Bliss Professor
Department of Computer Science
Jimeng Sun

Jimeng Sun

Professor
Computer Science Department
Joe A. Bradley

Joe A. Bradley

Lecturer in Business Administration
College of Business | College of Engineering
Joe Mahoney

Joe Mahoney

Professor of Business Administration
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign College of Business Department of Business Administration
John C. Hart

John C. Hart

Professor of Computer Science
Department of Computer Science
Jose Luis Rodriguez

Jose Luis Rodriguez

Director of Margolis Market Information Lab
Department of Finance - Gies College of Business
Joseph T. Yun

Joseph T. Yun

Research Assistant Professor
Accountancy
Kalina Borkiewicz

Kalina Borkiewicz

Visualization Programmer
National Center for Supercomputing Applications
Kathryn L. Sweedler

Kathryn L. Sweedler

Consumer Economics Educator
University of Illinois Extension
Kevin Hartman

Kevin Hartman

Visiting Professor & Head of Analytics at Google
Gies College of Business
Kevin E. Jackson

Kevin E. Jackson

Associate Professor of Accountancy and PwC Faculty Fellow
Department of Accountancy, College of Business
Larry DeBrock

Larry DeBrock

Dean Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Finance
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign College of Business Department of Business Administration
Linden Lu

Linden Lu

Instructor
Department of Accountancy
Lori Lane

Lori Lane

IT Accessibility Specialist in Universal Design
Disability Resources and Educational Services
Madhu Viswanathan

Madhu Viswanathan

Professor, Department of Marketing, College of Bus. Admin., Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles Professor Emeritus, Department of Bus. Admin., Gies College of Business, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Department of Business Administration
Marc Thompson

Marc Thompson

Assistant Director for Teaching & Learning Experiences
Center for Innovation in Teaching & Learning
Marcelo Bucheli

Marcelo Bucheli

Associate Professor
Department of Business Administration, College of Business
Margaret Ng

Margaret Ng

Assistant Professor
Department of Journalism
Mark E. Peecher, PhD, CPA

Mark E. Peecher, PhD, CPA

Associate Dean of Faculty and Deloitte Professor of Accountancy
Department of Accountancy
Matthew Caesar

Matthew Caesar

Associate Professor
Computer Science
Matthew Griffin

Matthew Griffin

Director of Community, Ultimaker North America
Matthew Hutchens

Matthew Hutchens

Lecturer of Accountancy
Department of Accountancy
Michael Bednar

Michael Bednar

Associate Professor
Business Administration
Michael Kustanovich, CPA

Michael Kustanovich, CPA

Clinical Assistant Professor of Accountancy
Accountancy
Michael P Donohoe, PhD, CPA

Michael P Donohoe, PhD, CPA

Associate Professor of Accountancy and PwC Faculty Fellow
Department of Accountancy, Gies College of Business
Mike Yao

Mike Yao

Professor of Digital Media, Department Head
Charles H. Sandage Department of Advertising
Nehemiah Scott

Nehemiah Scott

Teaching Assistant Professor of Business Administration and Director, Supply Chain Management
Business Administration, Gies College of Business
Nerissa C. Brown, PhD CFE

Nerissa C. Brown, PhD CFE

Associate Professor of Accountancy and PwC Faculty Fellow
Department of Accountancy
Nicholas Paulson

Nicholas Paulson

Associate Professor
Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics
Oktay Urcan

Oktay Urcan

Associate Professor of Accountancy
Department of Accountancy, College of Business
P. Brighten Godfrey

P. Brighten Godfrey

Associate Professor
Department of Computer Science
Patricia Werhane

Patricia Werhane

Visiting Professor
Department of Business Administration
Professor Michael R Fricke

Professor Michael R Fricke

Teaching Assistant Professor
Department of Business Administration
Raj Echambadi

Raj Echambadi

Alan J. and Joyce D. Baltz Professor | Sr. Associate Dean for Strategic Innovation
Department of Business Administration, College of Business
Ralf Meisenzahl

Ralf Meisenzahl

Adjunct Professor of Finance
Gies College of Business
Ravi Mehta

Ravi Mehta

Associate Professor, Marketing
Department of Business Administration
Reza Farivar

Reza Farivar

Data Engineering Manager at Capital One, Adjunct Research Assistant Professor of Computer Science
Department of Computer Science
Rob A. Rutenbar

Rob A. Rutenbar

Adjunct Professor
Department of Computer Science
Robert Brunner

Robert Brunner

Professor
Accountancy
Ronald Guymon

Ronald Guymon

Senior Lecturer of Accountancy
Accountancy
Roy H. Campbell

Roy H. Campbell

Professor of Computer Science
Department of Computer Science
Rustom Manouchehri Irani

Rustom Manouchehri Irani

Associate Professor of Finance
Gies College of Business
Scott Weisbenner

Scott Weisbenner

William G. Karnes Professor of Finance
Department of Finance, College of Business
Shaowen Wang

Shaowen Wang

Head, Professor
Department of Geography and Geographic Information Science
Sharon P. Cox, Ph.D.

Sharon P. Cox, Ph.D.

Lecturer
Department of Accountancy
Sridhar Seshadri

Sridhar Seshadri

Professor of Business Administration
Business Administration
Sung Won Kim

Sung Won Kim

Associate Professor
Business Administration
Susan Curtis

Susan Curtis

Lecturer of Accountancy
Gies College of Business
Tania Heap

Tania Heap

Director of Learning Research & Accessibility
Thomas E. Parkinson

Thomas E. Parkinson

Visiting Professor
University of Illinois College of Business
Unnati Narang

Unnati Narang

Assistant Professor of Marketing
Business Administration
Vishal Sachdev

Vishal Sachdev

Clinical Assistant Professor , Director, Illinois MakerLab
Business Administration
Vlad Dolgopolov

Vlad Dolgopolov

Visiting Faculty
Gies College of Business
W. Brooke Elliott

W. Brooke Elliott

Associate Dean of Online Programs and EY Distinguished Professor in Accounting
Accountancy
Wade Fagen-Ulmschneider

Wade Fagen-Ulmschneider

Teaching Assistant Professor
Computer Science
Wei Li, PhD, CPA

Wei Li, PhD, CPA

Senior Lecturer
Department of Accountancy, Gies College of Business
Wenhao David Huang

Wenhao David Huang

Associate Professor, Human Resource Development
Department of Education Policy, Organization and Leadership
William Qualls

William Qualls

Professor Emeritus of Marketing
Business Administration, Gies College of Business
Xi Yang

Xi Yang

Lecturer
Finance
