About this Course

8,288 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 7 in the
Global Challenges in Business Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 7 in the
Global Challenges in Business Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,101 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Course Orientation & Module 1 Is Ethics Part of Business?

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 2: Stakeholder Theory: Bayer CropScience in India

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 3: In Rome should we do as the Romans do?

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: Why Do Good People and Good Organizations do Bad Things?

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GLOBAL IMPACT: BUSINESS ETHICS

View all reviews

About the Global Challenges in Business Specialization

Global Challenges in Business

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder