HW
May 8, 2020
I love the ethics part of the course. Ethical decision framework is very useful and practical. Professor Werhane is very witty. She teaches the course with authenticity, humility and a sense of humor.
MS
Sep 24, 2021
i love the teaching of Prof. Werhane. This course is great and gives the view of companies situation. I have get a view to tackle the situation.
By Suzanne B H•
Jul 7, 2019
Prof Werhane was very engaging and made things real and clear with real world cases. Excellent instructor!
By Ranjith K G•
Jun 22, 2020
This course creates a great impact on individuals and adds values to our ethical decisions.
By ninoj k a•
Nov 30, 2020
With a set of very diligently chosen case studies, the professor explains all the basic theories/frameworks that one should be aware of and should be using to arrive at a decision when faced with an ethical dilemma. The theories/frameworks explained here will definitely help one to shape their arguments better and communicate them in a way more appealing to your listeners. thank you for this course, and best wishes for all the learners.
By Lalitha R•
Jul 1, 2020
I had a wonderful learning experience, though before starting lot of apprehension was there being a online course. Completion of this course has given me more knowledge and enhanced my horizon. My sincere thanks to Professor Patricia Werhane for the wonderful explanation of the concepts with lot of references and case studies which made the learning experience very interesting.
Thanking you once again
By GLADSON V C•
Apr 4, 2020
One of the best course from the finest professor. This subject is more complex and need more patient to understand, analysis of different perspectives and take judgment calls. And, this subject is quite an imperative component for anyone to become a board member/director roles.
By Srinivasan K•
Aug 21, 2019
Certainly, am recommending this to aspirants who want to integrate moral compass while taking calls in their professional life.
By Josiah O J•
Aug 4, 2020
I have applied the knowledge in this course in various spheres of my interactions including my day to day activities. It has indeed made me a better person.
I also do love the way the Professor takes the course. It seems she is life in front of me in a physical classroom.
It is indeed an awesomely awesome course.
By Hongjin W•
May 9, 2020
By Husain A A•
Sep 29, 2019
the course covered what I need to understand and for sure I like how the instructor explain the material in her own way
By Ma. C M S•
Oct 21, 2020
This course is a huge, great help, especially for us taking MBA. Important skills and knowledge were perfectly delivered by Professor Patrica Werhane. Learning Ethics and Corporate Social Responsibility is really fun, and very much interesting and engaging. Thank you so much.
By Matt G•
Apr 22, 2021
I found Patricia Werhane to be an engaging professor, and was impressed by the course content. The framework for ethical decision making is immensely valuable. The written assignments are a good way to cement your knowledge. Overall a worthwhile investment in time!
By Zeena F M•
Jul 3, 2020
This Course was extremely useful to me. The case studies used to illustrate the ethical conducts were very impressive. I congratulate the instructor for designing the course very well. It will definitely help me to use the knowledge gained to impart to my students.
By Chandra P A•
May 29, 2020
The way of teaching through the narration of case studies, it's wonderful. And the background music at the end of each video, the duration of each module, everything looks and sounds great. perfect course!thank you Mrs.petricia.
By Mansi S T•
Sep 24, 2021
By Kishore k•
Nov 30, 2020
Like these typical questions and problem solving ideas or very useful to us ..... May be we can use this in our future
By Myriam B•
Sep 29, 2020
I really enjoyed the courses ,it was very interesting and a special thank for Professor Patricia Werhane!
By Stephanie E A O•
Sep 10, 2021
i really learnt a lot and enjoyed the course. i love Pratricia Werhane's delivery. She is so good!
By SOMASHEKAR G•
May 22, 2021
its a very useful course i suggest everyone to enroll for it and study accordingly
By Mustafa A•
Aug 21, 2019
I really appreciate such perfect curse and perfect materials
thank you
By Deleted A•
Jun 21, 2020
handling business issue toward the success ans norms and behaveour
By Amey D S S•
Jul 24, 2020
Great course, outlines ethical concepts and frameworks crisply.
By Qodar•
Jul 17, 2020
I have to see world and learned about traditions in the wolrd
By ALVARO R M•
Dec 17, 2020
Great course for ethical decision-making and leadership.
By PRAJJWAL D•
Jun 13, 2020
Great course for learning business ethics from scratch!
By MOHAMED J J•
Aug 14, 2020
excellent course, and excellent methods of teaching