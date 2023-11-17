Coursera Instructor Network
Success with Integrity: Business Ethics Foundation
Success with Integrity: Business Ethics Foundation

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Kelley O'Connell

Instructor: Kelley O'Connell

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Apply ethics to global business, and assess decisions' impact on operations and stakeholders in real-world scenarios.

  • Utilize ethical frameworks in complex business scenarios to inform decisions, weighing pros and cons, and fostering ethical awareness.

  • Analyze and apply ethical dilemmas in current business settings, using theories and frameworks to develop ethical decision-making strategies.

  • Create and execute workplace strategies for sustaining an ethical culture, showcasing the practical application of ethical principles.

Details to know

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

This course spans multiple lessons ranging from the evolution of ethics and its foundational frameworks and diving into the most common ethical dilemmas facing businesses today. This course asks learners to deeply engage with the material by considering the presented ethical frameworks in the context of a hypothetical business dilemma and choosing an ethical course of action.

What's included

20 videos6 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Kelley O'Connell
6 Courses4,023 learners

Offered by

Coursera Instructor Network

