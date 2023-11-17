Businesses around the world are reckoning with the impact of their ethical, or unethical, behavior on their bottom line as consumers seek to align their customs with businesses sharing their ethical outlook. This is a stimulating course designed for beginner or intermediate learners who wish to deeply consider the role of ethics in the modern business environment.
Success with Integrity: Business Ethics Foundation
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Apply ethics to global business, and assess decisions' impact on operations and stakeholders in real-world scenarios.
Utilize ethical frameworks in complex business scenarios to inform decisions, weighing pros and cons, and fostering ethical awareness.
Analyze and apply ethical dilemmas in current business settings, using theories and frameworks to develop ethical decision-making strategies.
Create and execute workplace strategies for sustaining an ethical culture, showcasing the practical application of ethical principles.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
November 2023
1 assignment
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There is 1 module in this course
This course spans multiple lessons ranging from the evolution of ethics and its foundational frameworks and diving into the most common ethical dilemmas facing businesses today. This course asks learners to deeply engage with the material by considering the presented ethical frameworks in the context of a hypothetical business dilemma and choosing an ethical course of action.
What's included
20 videos6 readings1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Business Essentials? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.