Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Product Liability
  • Law
  • Intellectual Property
  • Business Law
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Making Successful Decisions through the Strategy, Law & Ethics Model!

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 28 min), 6 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Use the Three Pillar Model for Personal, Leadership and Business Decisions

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 79 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Use Employment Law to Attract and Retain the Best Business Talent

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 73 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Meet Your Customers' Needs: Transform Product Liability into Product Innovation

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 106 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

