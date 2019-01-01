George J. Siedel completed graduate studies at the University of Michigan and Cambridge University. Following graduation, he worked as an attorney in a professional corporation before joining the faculty at the University of Michigan. Professor Siedel has been admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court and in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida. He has also served on several boards of directors and as Associate Dean at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. Professor Siedel was a Visiting Professor at Stanford University and Harvard University, a Visiting Scholar at Berkeley, and a Parsons Fellow at the University of Sydney. He has been elected a Visiting Fellow at Cambridge University's Wolfson College and a Life Fellow of the Michigan State Bar Foundation. As a Fulbright Scholar in Eastern Europe, he held a Distinguished Chair in the Humanities and Social Sciences. The author of numerous books and articles, Professor Siedel has received the Faculty Recognition Award from the University of Michigan and several national research awards, including the Hoeber Award, the Ralph Bunche Award, and the Maurer Award. In 2018, he received the Distinguished Career Achievement Award from the Academy of Legal Studies in Business. Professor Siedel teaches undergraduate and graduate courses at the University of Michigan and seminars to business leaders around the world. Hundreds of thousands of learners worldwide have joined his Coursera courses on "Successful Negotiation: Essential Strategies and Skills" and "Making Successful Decisions Through the Strategy, Law & Ethics Model." Professor Siedel has received many teaching awards, including the 2018 Executive Program Professor of the Year Award from a consortium of thirty-six leading universities committed to international education. CV: http://www.bus.umich.edu/FacultyBios/CV/gsiedel.pdf?_ga=1.233053850.503780887.1417452891