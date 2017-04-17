About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Negotiations
  • Communication
  • Negotiation
  • Decision Tree

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to Successful Negotiation!

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 24 min), 7 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Prepare: Plan Your Negotiation Strategy

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 147 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Negotiate: Use Key Tactics for Success

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 96 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Close: Create a Contract

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 76 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

