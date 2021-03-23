In this new course, you'll gain evidence-based knowledge and practical tools to help you design and lead diverse, equitable, and inclusive (DEI) teams and organizations. Whatever your background, and wherever in the world you may be, you’ll gain tools to accelerate your personal journey to lead diverse teams and organizations. This program is specifically designed to accommodate learners from different backgrounds (gender, race, country of origin, etc) as well as different starting knowledge points (new to the topic or social justice warriors). In the course, you’ll learn to better understand yourself and your personal identity in the workplace and gain new skills to identify privilege, implicit bias, and microaggressions in your organization and to take action as an active ally and change advocate. After hearing from experts representing a diverse array of real-world perspectives, you’ll understand best practices for equitable organizational processes and norms and inclusive behavioral practices in teams. Finally, you'll learn about best practices for organizational DEI strategy, including the role of metrics in DEI work and how DEI work can be integrated into the heart of an organization. At the end of the course, you’ll create a DEI action plan which you can apply to your own life and workplace.
Understand when and why diversity benefits teams and organizations.
Design equitable organizational processes.
Develop behavioral skills to promote inclusive team environment.
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1 Diversity and Our Mindset
In the first week of this MOOC on DEI, you will get an introduction to DEI, including definitions of the terms and a first understanding of the mindsets we have around these topics. To fully process the learning of this week, it’s important to have a growth mindset on these topics and be open to really looking at yourself and your own behavior. Bias is something all of us struggle with, and something all of us can and should work on every day! Without developing a growth mindset around our own biases, it’s hard to convincingly make changes in broader organizational policies and practices on DEI.
Week 2 Personal Diversity Challenges
In the second week of this MOOC on DEI, we will do a deep dive into why checking and correcting our own biases matters - why it’s important to be anti-bias in our daily lives. Namely, we’ll explore the structural inequalities that exist because of daily small, and often unintentional behaviors, that propagate certain stereotypes and lead to the systemic discrimination of some groups compared to others. We’ll then explore the first steps you can take to be ‘anti-bias’ in your personal life, including how to have conversations with close others about these topics. Once we’ve helped you get the tools to grow your own mindset around DEI, in the second half of this course we’ll then explore the strategies you can take to help your organization improve on these topics.
Week 3 Organizational Equity
In the third week of this MOOC on DEI, we will gain insight into organizational practices and policies which can create equity. Namely, we’ll explore how equity is created in diversity policies, ideologies, and statements. We’ll then get very practical in how equity can be created in personnel decisions, such as hiring and job ads, and we will then look at how DEI can be systematically built into all structures of organizations in ways in which accountability and impact will be more likely.
Week 4 Team Inclusion
In the fourth and final week of this MOOC on DEI, we will explore the meaning of inclusion and how to create it in our workplaces. Namely, we’ll explore the science behind inclusion, and get really clear by what is (and isn’t meant) by inclusion. We’ll then explore the first steps you can take to be a more inclusive leader and lead more inclusive teams.
Reviews
The research and various materials were outstanding! Really gave me some different perspectives to use.
I feel the reflection, writing and activities use SMART is genius in us putting thoughts down for betrer comprehending such complex issues and challenges.
Excellent course to understand DEI & start your journey armed with the right information & tools.
Do not double guess, Take this course, it's very informative and nicely paced.
