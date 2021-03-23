About this Course

What you will learn

  • Understand when and why diversity benefits teams and organizations.

  • Design equitable organizational processes.

  • Develop behavioral skills to promote inclusive team environment.

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Week 1 Diversity and Our Mindset

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 82 min), 22 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Week 2 Personal Diversity Challenges

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 58 min), 14 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Week 3 Organizational Equity

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 56 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Week 4 Team Inclusion

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes

