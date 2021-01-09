SS
May 5, 2022
Very Good Course for Corporate working Professional to deal day today Confits to identify and reflect , By Learning this course we can learn How to avoid Bias Proactively\n\nS.Srinivas
JK
Apr 6, 2022
It's really eye opening and the exercise forces a deep personal reflection and action planning. Content is heavy, so take your time to go through, and don't rush!
By Catherine L K•
Jan 9, 2021
This course has excellent content, intelligent instructional design (good mix of media, challenging, but not overwhelming, weekly assignments), and provides real-world tools to further the learner’s DEI journey. The instructor is easy to understand and knows her information inside and out. I got a lot out of taking this course which will be put into practice ASAP.
By Alexia E A A•
Mar 31, 2021
This incredible course will help you to have a better perspective of life and to learn to have healthy relationships with the people you interact to in your daily life. It's very dynamic and interesting, they have excellent resources for you to learn better and to keep you motivated till the end.
By Citlalli R•
Feb 7, 2021
The course materials were relevant, timely and interesting. The pace of videos, readings and personal reflection was engaging and well designed. I enjoyed reading and learning about diversity, equity and inclusion in a professional setting.
By Matthew M•
Dec 19, 2020
This is a great course and I would recommend to anyone interested in learning how to apply DEI principles to an organizational culture.
By TAKEITHA P C•
Oct 19, 2021
This course was EXCEPTIONAL! The Instructor was very detailed and the modules were extremely easy to follow!
By Stephen S•
Mar 24, 2021
The research and various materials were outstanding! Really gave me some different perspectives to use.
By Rishi N•
Jan 29, 2021
Excellent course - informative and engaging! I highly recommend it.
By Adaeze M•
Apr 12, 2021
Was of great benefit and quite expository
By Gloria Z•
Jan 18, 2021
This was an EXCELLENT course!
By HF R•
Jan 24, 2021
very informative, nice!
By Alejandro M•
Dec 28, 2020
Muy buen curso, en mi caso superó mis expectativas y me ayudó mucho en la comprensión de temas de diversidad que desconocía. Lo que mas destaco es que es una herramienta muy completa para realizar un plan DEI
By Ben N•
Jun 27, 2021
This was a very comprehensive course with everything needed to gain a robust understanding of Leading Diverse Teams and Organizations. I compared this to several other similar courses both on Coursera and through other MOOC's and this stands out among the rest. The Instructor did an excellent job of bringing all the concepts together with relevance .
By Catina H•
May 11, 2021
There was so much great content. It really helped provide more in depth knowledge around the value and importance of DEI, how to work on our internal bias along with recognizing external bias, how to advocate and be an ally, best practices for leading a diverse and inclusive team, and great strategies for creating change within our own organization.
By Rashmi R•
Jan 21, 2022
This course was very well designed. Home work is very practical and helpful as you decide your SMART goals. Professor Linred Greer is excellent in explaining each topic thoroughly and practical application of each area was the most important for me. I highly recommend this course !!!!
By Laura I•
Apr 25, 2021
This course has helped me build a broader foundation of knowledge around the why and how of creating a successful DEI plan for any organization. I can't wait to put these learnings to use in my efforts to be a change agent.
By Dyams S•
May 11, 2022
I feel the reflection, writing and activities use SMART is genius in us putting thoughts down for betrer comprehending such complex issues and challenges.
By Mike J•
Aug 8, 2021
I believe that this course provided excellent material to be able to lead and make the most of the diverse human resources within our organization.
By Dalton E•
Apr 9, 2022
Awesome course with intriguing articles and videos to further understand and evaluate your surroundings as you build your DEI background.
By Rashmi•
May 24, 2021
Excellent course to understand DEI & start your journey armed with the right information & tools.
By Stacy M G•
Jun 21, 2021
This course was very informative and has opened the pathway to continue with more DEI courses.
By Michael P M•
May 6, 2022
Very informative and utilized external resources that complimented the learning experience.
By Elizabeth R S•
Jul 18, 2021
Do not double guess, Take this course, it's very informative and nicely paced.
By Smita S•
Mar 24, 2022
This a very informative course. I highly recommend it.