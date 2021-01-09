Chevron Left
Back to Leading Diverse Teams & Organizations

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Leading Diverse Teams & Organizations by University of Michigan

4.8
stars
128 ratings
33 reviews

About the Course

In this new course, you'll gain evidence-based knowledge and practical tools to help you design and lead diverse, equitable, and inclusive (DEI) teams and organizations. Whatever your background, and wherever in the world you may be, you’ll gain tools to accelerate your personal journey to lead diverse teams and organizations. This program is specifically designed to accommodate learners from different backgrounds (gender, race, country of origin, etc) as well as different starting knowledge points (new to the topic or social justice warriors). In the course, you’ll learn to better understand yourself and your personal identity in the workplace and gain new skills to identify privilege, implicit bias, and microaggressions in your organization and to take action as an active ally and change advocate. After hearing from experts representing a diverse array of real-world perspectives, you’ll understand best practices for equitable organizational processes and norms and inclusive behavioral practices in teams. Finally, you'll learn about best practices for organizational DEI strategy, including the role of metrics in DEI work and how DEI work can be integrated into the heart of an organization. At the end of the course, you’ll create a DEI action plan which you can apply to your own life and workplace. Throughout the course, you'll: - Describe the organizational benefits of diversity, equity, and inclusion - Identify the conditions under which diversity is most likely to benefit teams and organizations. - Deepen your understanding of different demographic differences and how identity, implicit bias, and structural inequalities impact workplace dynamics. - Identify best practices for equitable organizational processes and norms. - Incorporate important considerations for how to lead inclusive teams, including conflict management skills, group decision making best practices, and emotion regulation. - Gain tools for the implementation of DEI strategies in organizations, including the architecture of DEI groups, the role of data and metrics, and tools to integrate DEI into the very heart of an organization....

Top reviews

SS

May 5, 2022

Very Good Course for Corporate working Professional to deal day today Confits to identify and reflect , By Learning this course we can learn How to avoid Bias Proactively\n\nS.Srinivas

JK

Apr 6, 2022

It's really eye opening and the exercise forces a deep personal reflection and action planning. Content is heavy, so take your time to go through, and don't rush!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 37 Reviews for Leading Diverse Teams & Organizations

By Catherine L K

Jan 9, 2021

This course has excellent content, intelligent instructional design (good mix of media, challenging, but not overwhelming, weekly assignments), and provides real-world tools to further the learner’s DEI journey. The instructor is easy to understand and knows her information inside and out. I got a lot out of taking this course which will be put into practice ASAP.

By Alexia E A A

Mar 31, 2021

This incredible course will help you to have a better perspective of life and to learn to have healthy relationships with the people you interact to in your daily life. It's very dynamic and interesting, they have excellent resources for you to learn better and to keep you motivated till the end.

By Citlalli R

Feb 7, 2021

The course materials were relevant, timely and interesting. The pace of videos, readings and personal reflection was engaging and well designed. I enjoyed reading and learning about diversity, equity and inclusion in a professional setting.

By Matthew M

Dec 19, 2020

This is a great course and I would recommend to anyone interested in learning how to apply DEI principles to an organizational culture.

By TAKEITHA P C

Oct 19, 2021

This course was EXCEPTIONAL! The Instructor was very detailed and the modules were extremely easy to follow!

By Stephen S

Mar 24, 2021

The research and various materials were outstanding! Really gave me some different perspectives to use.

By Rishi N

Jan 29, 2021

Excellent course - informative and engaging! I highly recommend it.

By Adaeze M

Apr 12, 2021

Was of great benefit and quite expository

By Gloria Z

Jan 18, 2021

This was an EXCELLENT course!

By HF R

Jan 24, 2021

very informative, nice!

By Alejandro M

Dec 28, 2020

Muy buen curso, en mi caso superó mis expectativas y me ayudó mucho en la comprensión de temas de diversidad que desconocía. Lo que mas destaco es que es una herramienta muy completa para realizar un plan DEI

By Ben N

Jun 27, 2021

This was a very comprehensive course with everything needed to gain a robust understanding of Leading Diverse Teams and Organizations. I compared this to several other similar courses both on Coursera and through other MOOC's and this stands out among the rest. The Instructor did an excellent job of bringing all the concepts together with relevance .

By Catina H

May 11, 2021

There was so much great content. It really helped provide more in depth knowledge around the value and importance of DEI, how to work on our internal bias along with recognizing external bias, how to advocate and be an ally, best practices for leading a diverse and inclusive team, and great strategies for creating change within our own organization.

By Rashmi R

Jan 21, 2022

This course was very well designed. Home work is very practical and helpful as you decide your SMART goals. Professor Linred Greer is excellent in explaining each topic thoroughly and practical application of each area was the most important for me. I highly recommend this course !!!!

By Laura I

Apr 25, 2021

This course has helped me build a broader foundation of knowledge around the why and how of creating a successful DEI plan for any organization. I can't wait to put these learnings to use in my efforts to be a change agent.

By SRINIVAS S

May 6, 2022

Very Good Course  for Corporate working Professional  to deal  day today  Confits to identify  and reflect , By Learning this course we can learn How to avoid Bias Proactively

S.Srinivas

By Jael K

Apr 7, 2022

It's really eye opening and the exercise forces a deep personal reflection and action planning. Content is heavy, so take your time to go through, and don't rush!

By Dyams S

May 11, 2022

I feel the reflection, writing and activities use SMART is genius in us putting thoughts down for betrer comprehending such complex issues and challenges.

By Mike J

Aug 8, 2021

I believe that this course provided excellent material to be able to lead and make the most of the diverse human resources within our organization.

By Dalton E

Apr 9, 2022

Awesome course with intriguing articles and videos to further understand and evaluate your surroundings as you build your DEI background.

By Rashmi

May 24, 2021

Excellent course to understand DEI & start your journey armed with the right information & tools.

By Stacy M G

Jun 21, 2021

This course was very informative and has opened the pathway to continue with more DEI courses.

By Michael P M

May 6, 2022

Very informative and utilized external resources that complimented the learning experience.

By Elizabeth R S

Jul 18, 2021

Do not double guess, Take this course, it's very informative and nicely paced.

By Smita S

Mar 24, 2022

This a very informative course. I highly recommend it.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder