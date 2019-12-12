Corporate strategy is the strategy a firm uses to compete across multiple businesses. Many small firms want to grow by entering new businesses. Many large firms already are in multiple businesses, e.g. a photo camera producer selling also sunglasses.
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges.
UCL School of Management
The UCL School of Management is the business school of University College London.
Corporate Advantage
Welcome to week 1! This week, we introduce corporate strategy and its main goal: corporate advantage. To deepen our understanding of corporate strategy, we compare it with business strategy. We also cover sum-of-the-parts analysis, an often used technique to value multi-business firms, and we discuss how it relates to corporate advantage.
Diversification
Welcome to week 2! A key decision in corporate strategy is determining which businesses a firm should be active in. This week we look at the diversification decision: entering a new business.
Divestiture
Welcome to week 3! A key decision in corporate strategy is determining which businesses a firm should be active in. This week we look at the divestiture decision: exiting from a business.
Corporate Headquarters
Welcome to week 4! A key decision in corporate strategy is determining how to organize to create value across businesses. This week we look at corporate headquarters and how they can influence the different businesses. If you get stuck on the quiz or assignment, you should post on the Discussions to ask for help. (And if you finish early, I hope you'll go there to help your fellow classmates as well.)
Excellent and simple module to understand how multi-business firms should strategise. Highly recommended , especially to understand latest methods of decision making
Great teacher and valuable syllabus. Ask only for a little more caution filling the gaps for those that do not have academic record in economy.
The explanations is sweet and clear. For a quick course, I able to learn a lot of new things and easy to digest. Thank you Bart Vanneste. - Cheers from Malaysia
This course is very useful for understanding your strengths and driving your potential with full power to the successful accomplishments in the professional career.
