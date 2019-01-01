Profile

Bart Vanneste

Associate Professor

Bio

Bart Vanneste is an Associate Professor of Strategy in the Strategy & Entrepreneurship group of the UCL School of Management. Bart’s research focuses on corporate strategy. He has published widely including a book titled Corporate Strategy: Tools for Analysis and Decision-Making and in prestigious journals such as Academy of Management Review, Organization Science, Strategic Management Journal, and Strategy Science. Bart is also active in management education and was awarded the Management Best Teacher Award by UCL School of Management. He obtained a Ph.D. in Strategic & International Management from the London Business School and was on the faculty of INSEAD.

Courses

Corporate Strategy

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder