Bart Vanneste is an Associate Professor of Strategy in the Strategy & Entrepreneurship group of the UCL School of Management. Bart’s research focuses on corporate strategy. He has published widely including a book titled Corporate Strategy: Tools for Analysis and Decision-Making and in prestigious journals such as Academy of Management Review, Organization Science, Strategic Management Journal, and Strategy Science. Bart is also active in management education and was awarded the Management Best Teacher Award by UCL School of Management. He obtained a Ph.D. in Strategic & International Management from the London Business School and was on the faculty of INSEAD.