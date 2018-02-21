MI
Apr 16, 2020
This was a great refresher and explained the basics of Corporate Strategy in very easy to understand and enjoyable manner. In nutshell,the course in very logical and serving its purpose fully.
AB
Jul 26, 2020
Very useful course to understand corporate strategy, identify portfolio and its diversification, divestiture. Learnt good theories with real examples. This would be very useful for my career.
By Florencia F•
Feb 21, 2018
The course was very comprehensible and the material provided was very useful.
The concepts taught in this course are very clear and the questions contained in the videos were useful enough to internalize the knowledge acquired and to pass the quizzes required to get the certificate.
By Chia T•
Feb 19, 2018
Great course, very clear explanations. Would highly recommend! The textbook is also very informative and anyone taking a strategy course would benefit from reading it.
By Hendi A P•
May 26, 2020
This course is great! I've never been such as interested as this before in learning something new. Corporate Strategy really help me to understand how a company determined the strategy to keep in a good business. The course started from the fundamental on about the corporate advantage. Then, continue to the strategy to determined is it to diversifying or divesting a business in a company portfolio. Also, the resource allocation method if you are managed several business then which is the priority to invest. The course held by Bart Vanneste (Associate Professor of Strategy, University College London) is delivered in a good way and I understood about it also happy to learn about. After all, a worthy course to take if you want to learn about Corporate.
By Karen I•
Mar 22, 2018
This course contains everything a corporate company needs to know within corporate strategy. I enjoyed researching Nestle' Corp and will continue my research into Sony.
I feel everyone should know the credentials of CEO Ulf Mark Schnider, he holds a doctorate in economics and a MBA within.the Harvard Business School. At fifty four he brings youth and health to Nestle'. He worked as CEO of a health company prior to Nestle'. Things are quickly changing within the management and employment within Nestle' under CEO Ulf Mark Schnider.
Third Point is a investment company who is run by CEO Daniel S. Loeb, who would like to see Nestle' prosper further, but I believe time is of the essence with CEO Ulf Mark Schnider.
By mohammadimran k•
Apr 17, 2020
By Abhisek B•
Jul 27, 2020
By Mohamed D•
Feb 15, 2018
Extremely informative. After finishing the course you would have a totally different mind set, be able to understand business articles and you would know what the "big players" says when they talk, and why.
I would highly recommend this course for anyone interested in business (e.g. business students, entrepreneurs and anyone who would like to know and learn more).
By Ramanathan J•
May 16, 2020
First and foremost the faculty needs to be commended for conceptualizing such a course along with its contents and delivering it in a very lucid manner. The thought process of each of the slides has been well drawn along with relevant examples. Hope get to learn some advanced concepts from this faculty in the near future. Thanks
By wei w•
Feb 16, 2018
Dr. Bart Vanneste is great teacher. His Corporate Strategy videos and in-class case study turn the complex corporate strategy into a very systematic and simple framework to guide my work in the future. This series of videos is also a good example as one starting point to understand corporate strategy.
By Aditi D•
Apr 21, 2020
The course was intuitive and very interesting. I am an undergraduate student at the University of London, pursuing Bsc(Hons) Economics and Management at London School of Economics and Social Sciences. I have one of my courses as Principles Of Marketing. Few concepts in this course were quite familiar but were explained in a different way like the Ansoff Matrix of a firm. This course has taught various aspects of company portfolios and how do companies use financial and social aspects to help diversify their business. Thank you soo much to help me gain knowledge.
By SUBRATA H C•
Feb 19, 2018
Excellent course. Professor has take care to teach every body. course material specially video is crystal clear. I want to take more course in future from this professor / institute. This course is useful to understand the concept of corporate strategy in very enjoyable manner. Professor has taken utmost care to teach every concept in very lucid manner. I recommend every body to take this excellent course.
By Jessica•
Jul 16, 2019
Really interesting subject. Easy to apply to small businesses too. Bart Vanneste provides clear, in-depth explanations using good slides that helps you keep motivated throughout the course.
By K. V R•
Sep 2, 2021
Thanks to Bart Vanneste, The course is designed well, Presentaton is really good. I paid attention to the entire course and gained good knowledge of corporate advantage, Diversification, Divestiiture and role of HQs. The quiz is well designed and made me to think, analyze to achieve grade. I struggled little bit in answering the Investor letter in 200 words, since there is tons of information about Nestle. Peer Reviews helped me narrow down and concise the answers. The course helped me understand how the corporates promote synergy, divesting, Resource models etc. Examples are very good, Analysis and presentation is nice. Recommend strongly.
By Maximiliano C R•
Sep 21, 2021
Buen material de estudio, con explicaciones muy claras. Tiene ejemplos en cada punto que ayudan mucho a entender bien la informacion. Lo siguiente seria una critica hacia la pagina, deberian traducir las preguntas y examenes al idioma seleccionado para que sea mas facil de entender y resolver. Personalmente no tuve problemas porque se hablar ingles, pero otra persona podria perder mucho tiempo en traducir cada pregunta y respuesta para realizar dichos examenes. En cuanto a lo demas, que es lo que compete al curso dictado, excelente y muy conforme con todo
By Franklin S•
Sep 20, 2021
The course is aimed at those who already do have some level of professional experience, mainly in roles of administrative decisions. For those that initiate the course of non-related areas of knowledge and/or economics or business administration/business management. I recommend holding it a little while to gain some expertise in terminology, concepts, and roles with the company that involves budgets, expansions, investments, and other related matters. With that in mind, one can avail the best of the course for your professional imporvement and career.
By Aabid A S•
Apr 16, 2021
Honestly, it was such a great learning experience and I learned a lot of new, fascinating, exceptionally great, and truly practical stuff here. Synergy effect, better parents, Ans off matrix BCG matrix these are phenomenal and superb techniques. I am honored and touched by the COURSERA and having such high regard. Coursera offers a vision to the world to make it a better place through education, last but not the least, Instructor and university just perfectly awesome.
Aabid Ali Shahid
By Neil E S S•
Jul 12, 2020
Overall, enjoyed the course. Very professional instructor who helped with the mood of this course, while the lessons themselves provided good foundational knowledge on the rationale behind diversification through M&A, divestiture through exiting a business, and the overarching role of the corporation in laying decisions for its businesses. Highly recommended for anyone interested in easily communicated concepts and learning how things work.
By Henglong L•
Feb 14, 2018
The course structure is very helpful and logical. It is easy to follow professor's ideas. I learned a lot from the course. For instance, I can differentiate many similar concepts that make people very confusing. Also, I accessed many advanced tools for CS. The examples employed are compelling as well. It is noted, however, it is not a easy course and you will need to really make efforts if you want to benefit from it.
By Souvik M•
Mar 19, 2019
Starting from the very rudiments of Corporate Strategy, the course efficiently makes use of industry-relevant frameworks and examples to explain the decision-making process to be followed by a budding corporate strategist. The explanation of concepts is crystal clear and the course facilitator has also kept room for students to don their thinking and analytical caps in solving problems on the quiz and in assignments.
By Angela V•
Oct 5, 2020
Great course! Gives you an insight of how multi-business firms can imporve their corporate advantage to other individuals that might have the same diversification of businesses in a portfolio.
It's important to know how you can create more value for a company you're working for.
Professor Vanneste is great at teaching and giving perfect examples so you can understand what he's saying in the best way.
Thank you!
By fbuitrago@hotmail.com•
Mar 8, 2019
Excellent course, and a very different way to learn Corporate Strategy through this new amazing tool called SYNERGISTIC PORTAFOLIO FRAMEWORK, a framework that will allows to detect the pros and cons in the Supply Chain Managment, and in businesses in general. Thank you very much Professor Vanneste, University of London and Coursera for all the aid you are giving to the world.
By Yuen C W R V•
Nov 5, 2020
This is an excellent course. By the materials given, clear explanation and also slides and relevant readings are given to the course for further readings. Well guided and detail in explanation.
Post-course readings and links are also given to the students.
I strongly recommend it to anyone interested in Corporate Strategy. It will make your life a lot easier.
Thank you!
By Lucky S B•
Sep 7, 2020
Great content, very eye opening regarding corporate strategy. Concepts explained with such clarity and precision, such that you do not have to go over and over the videos to understand what was being explained. I love the textbook excerpts that we get at the end of the lecture for more reading. Overall this was a great course and a great lecturer.
By SAN V•
Apr 11, 2021
It's a much-needed course for me as I am entering into manager level in my organization. This course content is so beautifully organized and easily understandable for a geek like me. I bought the book the author co-wrote and I can vouch anyone can easily read and understand the strategy behind mergers and acquisitions.
By Philip H•
Mar 9, 2021
Excellent introduction to corporate strategy. The course covered key issues in appropriate detail and at a balanced pace. It was also interesting to use the Synergistic Portfolio Framework - a handy tool. The course can function as a stand alone programme or as a platform for further study. Well done Bart.