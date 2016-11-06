Leaders in business and non-profit organizations increasingly work across national borders and in multi-cultural environments. You may work regularly with customers or suppliers abroad, or be part of a globally dispersed cross-functional team, or an expatriate manager on an international assignment. You may be a member of a global online community, or a development aid worker collaborating with an international network of partner organizations. In all of these contexts, your effectiveness as a leader depends on how well you understand and are able to manage individual and collective behaviors in an intercultural context.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
LEADERSHIP ACUMEN
In the first module we outline the basics of leadership and leadership development with an international mindset, exploring common traps & challenges, and opportunities of intercultural leadership.
NAVIGATING CULTURE
In this second module we talk about the impact of culture and cultural differences on organizations, different perspectives on analyzing and decoding culture, and how to develop intercultural intelligence.
COMMUNICATING EFFECTIVELY
Almost everything international leaders do, they do through communication. In an international context, they often encounter communication barriers when they interact with followers, peers, and partners from other cultures. We talk about how to encourage open, respectful, and productive conversations for improving collaboration and collective decision-making. We will also closely examine the role of communication for leaders' identity and their relationships with others. Bocconi alumni who have accumulated many years of international experience share with us what they have learned about intercultural communication and how to develop your communication skills.
MOTIVATING FOLLOWERS
International leaders need to spur and channel the energy, talents, and commitment of their followers. To foster motivation leaders need to recognize people's diverse needs and motives, cultural foundations of motivation, and social mechanisms that determine motivation in teams. We emphasize that there is no “magic bullet” for motivation that works reliably and universally, we discuss motivation theories and frameworks that can greatly enhance international leaders’ ability to adapt their motivation efforts in intercultural contexts - both for individuals and for teams.
Excelente curso. Muy recomendable, sobre todo si se trabaja en ambientes transculturales. Excelente forma de tomar herramientas para abordar diferencias asociadas a dicha índole.
Brilliant course! Well structured and presented. I've been an expatriate in Asia and Middle East for 8 years and I wish I could have studied this before I started. Well done Franz!
First of all, thank you so much; It has been the best course for me so far. It will not only help me with my MBA but also being an open, collaborative person in all area of my life. THANK YOU.
I completed this course while working abroad and I loved it. The course helped be to have a better understanding and respect for different cultures in life and in the work environment. Thank You!
