AY
Jan 6, 2017
I completed this course while working abroad and I loved it. The course helped be to have a better understanding and respect for different cultures in life and in the work environment.\n\nThank You!
GC
Aug 12, 2018
Very interesting course. Alumni viewpoints, pop-up questions, and interactive dialogues all made the course more engaging. Each video was a good length for informational content and attentiveness.
By Andrea Y•
Jan 7, 2017
By Lilibeth F M•
Jul 26, 2020
LEADERSHIP JOURNEY GOES WORLDWIDE
Undergoing this course was a mixed feeling of challenge and pride. Challenge because you had the opportunity to be mentored by such a brilliant professor, Franz Wohlgezogen. He's so adept at discussing the theories and problem-solving strategies that helped me in my leadership journey. The Bocconi alumni also shared substantially their knowledge and expertise, needless to say, the simulation displayed by them. From this course, Pride, because I had the chance to be one of the many who wants to be in this course, I was able to learn, relearn, and unlearn the traditional strategies and more than motivated to share this with my teachers in my school I am assigned. MABUHAY!
Thank you very much Coursera, it was indeed an opportunity to be one of the recipients of the scholarship grantees of University of Nueva Caceres and MAPUA University (Phils. most prestigious universities.) A certificate is more than enough to the learning and experiences I gained.
By Bianca•
Jun 29, 2017
I enjoyed this course from the beginning till the end. The psychological insight of the course was very valuable to me and helped me grasp many management-related concepts which were totally new to me. It was great to have an additional reading list full of TED Talks (Simon Sinek, Dan Ariely, Daniel Goleman) and engaging articles which give a new perspective on what has been discussed in the videos. The format of the course was also nice, Prof. Franz sometimes had discussions on a particular topic with Bocconi students (I particularly appreciated the Asian student's perspective), professors and alumni from all over the world. Many thanks to Prof. Franz, Bocconi University and Coursera for making this wonderful course available!
By Philipp L•
Nov 24, 2016
It is quite interesting, but overall not very content heavy. It is a bit too much workshop style and lacking a bit the academic structure and content.
By Ginamarie Z C•
Aug 13, 2018
By sam P•
May 18, 2020
Basically iam a undergraduate student who is interested in learning administraion. so after taking up the course i got to know the future consequences of being a leader and solutions to handle it . And how to face the various types of challenges that occur in an organization . And this course mainly focuses on HOW TO WORK WITH DIFFERENT CULTURED PEOPLE . which i like the most .And at last coflict management is the best
By Iqbal A•
Nov 26, 2015
I found this course really interesting and useful for working environment. There are a lot of insight earned during the course. The reading materials are also impressive - not just relying on the theoretical context. HBR articles are on the the best reliant sources at the moment and as a fan of Harvard deliverables, I am glad that the University put it as the references. The video is out of the box. Involving the alumni having important position in mutlinational companies is a smart idea. The lecture is not just imposing to the academic literatures but also to best professional practices from the industries. Well done and keep the good work for the teaching lecturer! I will be very interested to participate in other courses from Universita Bocconi.
By Dainius M•
Sep 15, 2017
I found this course very insightful with great value in developing international and intercultural leadership acumen, transnational approach to leadership, understanding in deep how cultural differences influence people's thinking and behavior in relation to communication, motivation, conflict resolvement, etc. I liked the manner in which Franz presented information, not to mention that participation of Bocconi students, lectures and Bocconi Alumni with their real life examples and insights were of the utmost value for me (especially Giovanni Ciserari, P&G). Actually I'd be happy to see the second part of this course, or take part in other courses by SDA Bocconi.
By Elfje V M•
May 14, 2020
Wonderful! Wonderful course! Very much to the point and with great 'real life' examples and interviews. Great professor who went the extra mile to make this course not only interesting but entertaining as well. Everything is so well explained and feels interactive. I download ed the syllabus as a go to book and planning on reading the suggested books! The quiz questions were a bit confusing at times and they had a few spelling mistakes in them but that didn't take away from this great learning experience! I am looking forward to take more classes by this professor.
By Vanessa P•
Feb 14, 2019
I have learned many thingd in that Course.
By Verushka S•
May 16, 2018
The integration of students ans alumni was distracting ans at some points unnecessary.
By Denver E B C•
Sep 1, 2020
True to its global prestige, the University of Bocconi and the course Professor, had really been able to deliver the course on ILOB in the most realistic, appropriate, interactive and competent ways. Its instructional materials, development exercises and modular assessments are well-researched and -designed to really ensure cross-cultural learning, communications and cooperation. At the same time, the course design and activities also facilitates for re-assessments and -realizations of the students functional knowledge and skill sets on leadership and management. The SDA Bocconi's Responsible Leadership Self Assessment and Report is also very sensible and helpful to young leaders like me, who want to improve myself further. Thank you so much, University of Bocconi, SDA Bocconi and Asst. Professor Franz Wohlgezogen for investing in our generation of next global leaders!
By Barbara P•
Aug 5, 2020
I am really happy to have used this time of the covid to deepen these topics that follow part of my previous degree course. I hope this will increase my versatility as a leader, improve my relationship skills and the way I communicate.
During these months of difficulties due to the virus, I have tried to not lose the motivation and the will that has always guided me, and I am happy to have learned some management tools for the next challenges that I hope will arrive soon.
Having the intention of becoming an entrepreneur in a foreign country, there are many aspects to consider, and thanks to this course I had a roadmap to deal with both cultural and operational differences. The materials provided are absolutely valuable and I am sure I will come back to read and review them often.
SDA Bocconi really has excellent courses.
By Maša F•
May 29, 2017
This was an amazing course and I have learned so much from it. The best thing about it was the way it was organised and planned, each module takes place in a different form and situation, sometimes a dialogue, sometimes a discussion, sometimes at the university, other time in a gym, so it kept the spirit of the course interesting and always brought something new to its participants. The lecturer was really good, he knew how to present the knowledge in a fun, applicable way and always gave us different examples and sources from where we could learn a lot more about the topic in hand. Thank you for the experience it was very interesting and useful.
By Andrea G•
Mar 3, 2021
The International Leadership and Organizational Behaviour program was my first Course into the online Platform Coursera. I was curious but not prepared to learn so many concepts and theories in such systematic and well organised manner. I did enjoy each part of it the videos, the lessons the theories , lectures, the articles, and talks expanding the knowledge in a well driven methodology that simple captured and surprised me. I will recommend this course and the platform, and I am ready for the next course! Ps: Franz the professor was super, a skilled serious professional with the ability to keep me focused while entertained.
By Ispita H•
Aug 25, 2020
Very well structure, well thought and well curated. I found it very insightful and helpful. It is in tandem with today's need for developing leadership skills and holistic management techniques.
By Dr A N V•
Aug 25, 2020
I have learnt many important factors when undergoing this course titled "International Leadership and Organizational Behavior" and it was indeed a learning experience when doing my Leadership Development Assignments of this course. I strongly recommend this course to anyone who wants to establish themselves as "Effective International Responsible Leaders". I sincerely thank SDA Bocconi School of Management, The course Instructor Prof.Franz Wohlgezogen, Department of Management and Technology and Course Era for the quality of structured content of the course. Thank You. - Dr.A.Narasima Venkatesh.
By Daniela G d S•
Apr 23, 2017
This course was really above my expectations. I had already done another course at Bocconi and it was amazing, but this one was really great for my professional moment. I really enjoyed every class. In this course I could remember and learn better topics I have already studied at college and in my postgraduate course and also learn new things, as leadership principles and challenges, approaches to understand organizational culture and so many others. I strongly recommend this course to anyone else who want to learn more about leadership and organizations in general.
By Ali K B•
May 16, 2020
A thought-provoking perspective on how to operate as a transnational leader in a global context. Touching on key concepts, including the principles of leadership, navigating cultures, using communication to create bridges, motivating followers, the power of social networks and managing conflict. Generally the content offered a good balance of theory and practical elements, along with supporting materials to enhance the overall takeaway. Superb effort and will refer to notes and content to continue developing these competencies. Thank you.
By Mei M•
Aug 8, 2021
Thanks a lot for such a great course. Truly appreciate it when you try to varies the background and kinds of approaches to keep the lessons interesting & enjoyable over time.
I did apply tons of lessons learned from the lecture throughout the time I enroll the course. One of my best decision during the Covid lock down is to have enrolled in the course.
By Gianpaolo C•
Aug 6, 2020
This course is very professional, I recommend it. It is an excellent starting point to further explore these topics which are of great help to reflect for those who work in leadership contexts.
By Gianfranco M R•
Mar 25, 2016
one of the most boring courses I have ever taken.....I had to force myself to finish it. the teacher is charismatic but the content is just theories and abstract ideas.....just blah blah blah
By Yannery V B•
Jun 7, 2020
I found this course very useful and organized. I am in the beginning of my career and this course helped me understand the basics of working with different cultures and behaviors. I found the powerpoint slides very insightful and helped me review and understand the material more in depth. I highly recommend this course for a person that is just started working in a global company and recent graduate, as it can help one fully understand the outcomes/behaviors or different individuals when working for a big organization. Furthermore, I would have like a lot more cases or real life projects as a Organizational Development Consultant.
By Sharmin S H•
Jun 25, 2020
By Vitalii P•
Apr 10, 2020
Hi there! I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Bocconi University team and especially to Dr. Franz Wohlgezogen for the International Leadership and Organizational Behavior course. I passed this course and my grade is 86.80% - not bad for me. At the course, I have gotten a basic theory, many scientific methodologies of research in this field of knowledge, and problem solving strategies in the area of management.
Many of my practical skills have received theoretical background, they have been organized and systematized by received scientific educational material.
Thank you and Love you all!!!!