    Franz Wohlgezogen is an assistant professor at Università Bocconi and is teaching organizational behavior, organization theory, and leadership. He has extensive work experience in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, and as a strategy and supply chain consultant has served pharma, agro-chem, automotive, and aerospace clients in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. In recent years he has been increasingly working with non-profit organizations and philanthropic foundations.

    His research focuses on how business and non-profit executives manage their relationships with external stakeholders and business partners, and how they orchestrate these relationships to steer their organizations through challenging environments. He also studies how organizations strategically manage crises, such as recessions and bankruptcies. His research has been published in the Academy of Management Annals, Journal of Management, Harvard Business Review and Stanford Social Innovation Review.

    القيادة الدولية والسلوك التنظيمي

    International Leadership and Organizational Behavior

