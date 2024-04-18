Illinois Tech
Leadership & Organization Design
Illinois Tech

Leadership & Organization Design

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Smriti Anand

Instructor: Smriti Anand

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

112 hours to complete
3 weeks at 37 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

41 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 9 modules in this course

Welcome to Leadership and Organization Design! This module examines the best practices and historical evolution of management, alongside the concept and effective behaviors of leadership. It delves into both classic and contemporary theories of leadership, addressing the challenges contemporary leaders face and the impact of contextual factors. Additionally, it introduces evidence-based management and the actionable steps for its implementation, providing a comprehensive understanding of leadership in the modern era.

What's included

10 videos6 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt

Module 2 focuses on recognizing individual differences and their impact on employee attitudes and behaviors, exploring research-based frameworks of personality and the limitations of personality testing. It also delves into Hofstede’s model of societal culture, the concept of cultural intelligence, and strategies for managing cultural differences. This module equips students with the knowledge to assess and enhance their cultural intelligence and effectively manage diverse workforces.

What's included

9 videos5 readings5 assignments

This module explores the complexities of managing a diverse workforce, distinguishing between deep-level and surface-level differences, and understanding the challenges diverse individuals face. It provides strategies for managing contemporary employment relationship and effective techniques for leading a diverse workforce, using a multigenerational workforce as an exemplar.

What's included

7 videos6 readings5 assignments

Module 4 covers the bases of power and specific persuasion techniques to develop influence in the workplace. It includes strategies for effective communication and navigating workplace politics, the role of political skills, and the importance of building social capital, addressing contemporary challenges related to social networks in the workplace.

What's included

8 videos5 readings5 assignments

This module examines the different types of decisions leaders make, major decision-making models, and perceptual biases that hinder effective decision-making. It also addresses ethical considerations within decision-making processes. Additionally, it discusses the antecedents and outcomes of workplace stress, strategies for stress management, the impact of emotions on employee attitudes and behaviors, and the importance of managing emotional labor.

What's included

8 videos5 readings5 assignments

Module 6 delves into classic and modern theories of motivation, identifying employee needs and applying this knowledge to motivate employees in the workplace. It covers goal setting, fairness perceptions, rewards and punishments, and unique employee motivation techniques. Additionally, it explores job and incentive design principles and their application in motivating individuals and teams.

What's included

9 videos5 readings5 assignments

In this module, students will learn about group processes and effective team leadership, including contemporary team structures and the ethical considerations in teams. It discusses the forms and consequences of conflict, strategies for conflict resolution, and specific approaches for managing conflict in virtual/global teams.

What's included

7 videos5 readings5 assignments

Module 8 focuses on the core tenets of organizational culture, its importance, and strategies to create and maintain a unique culture. It explores different types of organizational cultures, person-organization fit, and the relationship between culture, strategy, and structure. The module also addresses change management, the drivers of resistance to change, and techniques for leading change, alongside fostering individual and team creativity and innovation.

What's included

7 videos5 readings5 assignments

This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.

What's included

1 assignment

Instructor

Smriti Anand
Illinois Tech
1 Course393 learners

Offered by

Illinois Tech

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions